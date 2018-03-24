News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Parent Company to Aureus Group Named #1 Employment Agency by B2B Omaha for 10th Year in a Row
In addition to Aureus Group, other workforce solution firms within the C&A portfolio include Aureus Medical Group®, AurStaff®, Celebrity Staff, and FocusOne Solutions®. Aureus Group specializes in the practice areas of finance and accounting, information systems and technology, healthcare leadership, and executive search. The firm holds a market leading position in the Omaha metropolitan area and has a well-established regional presence.
B2B Omaha is a quarterly magazine featuring profiles of business leaders, local corporations, and stories pertaining to the latest business developments in the Omaha metropolitan area. The publication's annual "Best of B2B" Awards recognizes the top businesses and service providers based on readers' votes.
"To be recognized as the premier employment agency for an impressive ten years is truly a testament to the outstanding group of employees we have in place across our entire organization,"
For more information about Aureus Group, visit https://www.aureusgroup.com.
Contact
Mary Carrick, Communications Specialist
***@aureusgroup.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse