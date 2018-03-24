 
Industry News





Parent Company to Aureus Group Named #1 Employment Agency by B2B Omaha for 10th Year in a Row

 
OMAHA, Neb. - March 29, 2018 - PRLog -- The parent company to leading staffing & recruitment agency Aureus Group® has been named the #1 Employment Agency in Omaha, Nebraska by B2B Omaha.  C&A Industries, Inc. has been recognized as first in the employment category for the 10th consecutive year.  The announcement is featured in theApril-May 2018 issue of the magazine.

In addition to Aureus Group, other workforce solution firms within the C&A portfolio include Aureus Medical Group®, AurStaff®, Celebrity Staff, and FocusOne Solutions®. Aureus Group specializes in the practice areas of finance and accounting, information systems and technology, healthcare leadership, and executive search. The firm holds a market leading position in the Omaha metropolitan area and has a well-established regional presence.

B2B Omaha is a quarterly magazine featuring profiles of business leaders, local corporations, and stories pertaining to the latest business developments in the Omaha metropolitan area. The publication's annual "Best of B2B" Awards recognizes the top businesses and service providers based on readers' votes.

"To be recognized as the premier employment agency for an impressive ten years is truly a testament to the outstanding group of employees we have in place across our entire organization," said Scot Thompson, President & CEO, C&A Industries, Inc. "Their dedication to excellence and consistently providing an outstanding level of service is unsurpassed in our industry. Our success would not be possible without our having the very best people as part of our team."

For more information about Aureus Group, visit https://www.aureusgroup.com.

