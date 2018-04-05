 
Recruiting Firm Aureus Group Recognized by Forbes

Leading media company Forbes has named its list of the premier staffing and recruiting agencies in the U.S. Omaha based recruitment firm Aureus Group has been recognized for the second consecutive year.
 
 
OMAHA, Neb. - April 10, 2018 - PRLog -- Aureus Group®, a leading staffing and recruitment firm headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, has been named by Forbes to its 2018 list of America's Best Professional Recruiting Firms. Aureus Group specializes in staffing within the areas of accounting & finance, information technology & systems, healthcare leadership, and executive search.  With a national reach, the firm is rooted in the Midwest with regional offices in Kansas City, Missouri and Des Moines, Iowa.

Forbes partnered with analytics firm Statista to compile the list which ranks the top recruitment agencies. Aureus Group is ranked #70 in the group of 250 firms, up from a #105 ranking in 2017.

Selection was based on industry research and survey results involving recruiters, employees who have worked with recruiters, and HR managers. Survey participants were asked to recommend up to ten recruiting firms (excluding their own). Rankings were established based on the number of recommendations received. More than 14,500 nominations were submitted as part of the survey process.

"This unsolicited accolade is indicative of the way each of our teammates approaches every customer and candidate. Our mission, to be the search & staffing provider and employer of choice by helping people and companies achieve their goals, is more than a statement, it's the picture we paint every day," said Chris Carlson, Managing Director, Aureus Group. "With a talented tenured team, we value a transparent culture, two-way honest communication, and treating everyone with dignity and respect. It's truly an honor for us to serve our marketplace."

Forbes is a global media company, focusing on business, investing, technology, entrepreneurship, leadership, and lifestyle. The company publishes Forbes, Forbes Asia, and Forbes Europe magazines, as well as Forbes.com.

For more information about Aureus Group's staffing and recruitment services, visit https://www.aureusgroup.com.


ABOUT AUREUS GROUP:

Aureus Group® is a leader in staffing and recruiting, offering a full range of hiring options for organizations ranging from small and mid-sized firms to Fortune 500 companies.  Aureus Group specializes in the areas of finance and accounting, information technology and systems, healthcare leadership, and executive search.  Staffing solutions include direct hire, Match Hire®, contract/project staffing, and interim executive.  Headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska, Aureus Group has regional offices located in Kansas City, Missouri and Des Moines, Iowa.  Aureus Group is an affiliate of Omaha-based C&A Industries, a leading provider of human capital management solutions for more than 45 years.

Contact
Mary Carrick, Sr. Communications Specialist
C&A Industries, Inc. / Aureus Group
***@aureusgroup.com
End
Disclaimer
