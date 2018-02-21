 
February 2018
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
27262524232221


Shangri-La Springs hosts Bonita Springs Historical Society's 2018 Luncheon

 
BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. - Feb. 26, 2018 - PRLog -- Shangri-La Springs, a historic property in downtown Bonita Springs, will host the Bonita Springs Historical Society's (BSHS) 2018 Spring Luncheon "Spring at Shangri-La" on Thursday, March 15 from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. The ticketed event is BSHS' premier annual fundraiser, raising funds to support its mission to preserve, protect and promote the rich cultural legacy of Bonita Springs.

During the event, guests will have the opportunity to bask in the natural surroundings of the historic property during a tour of the enchanted grounds and organic garden, as well as enjoy a decadent spring lunch. In addition, guests will enjoy live music by Johnny Luber on acoustic guitar and a live performance of sidewalk chalk art by Jane Portaluppi Durand. The event will include the opportunity to win an assortment of desirable prizes, including a couple's prize basket from Shangri-La Springs. The Shangri-La Springs basket contains a gift certificate for a couple's massage at the property's spa, bottle of Prosecco, organic Lady of the Spring goat's milk soap, organic Buddah goat's milk soap and two loofahs grown within the property's organic garden.

Tickets for the 2018 Spring Luncheon Fundraiser are $65 per person and includes lunch and a fsbdt guided history tour of the stately grounds by Andrew McClure of Shangri La Springs and a lecture by local historian, David Southall. To purchase group or individual tickets, visit www.bonitaspringshistoricalsociety.org,  call 239-992-6997 or stop by the Shangri-La Springs gift shop to pay with cash or check. It is recommended to reserve tickets quickly as this event will sell out.

Charniece Jarman, Priority Marketing
***@prioritymarketing.com
Source:Shangri-La Springs
Email:***@prioritymarketing.com Email Verified
Tags:Luncheon
Industry:Event
Location:Bonita Springs - Florida - United States
Subject:Features
