Shangri-La Springs hosts Bonita Springs Historical Society's 2018 Luncheon
During the event, guests will have the opportunity to bask in the natural surroundings of the historic property during a tour of the enchanted grounds and organic garden, as well as enjoy a decadent spring lunch. In addition, guests will enjoy live music by Johnny Luber on acoustic guitar and a live performance of sidewalk chalk art by Jane Portaluppi Durand. The event will include the opportunity to win an assortment of desirable prizes, including a couple's prize basket from Shangri-La Springs. The Shangri-La Springs basket contains a gift certificate for a couple's massage at the property's spa, bottle of Prosecco, organic Lady of the Spring goat's milk soap, organic Buddah goat's milk soap and two loofahs grown within the property's organic garden.
Tickets for the 2018 Spring Luncheon Fundraiser are $65 per person and includes lunch and a fsbdt guided history tour of the stately grounds by Andrew McClure of Shangri La Springs and a lecture by local historian, David Southall. To purchase group or individual tickets, visit www.bonitaspringshistoricalsociety.org, call 239-992-6997 or stop by the Shangri-La Springs gift shop to pay with cash or check. It is recommended to reserve tickets quickly as this event will sell out.
Charniece Jarman, Priority Marketing
***@prioritymarketing.com
