Virtualaze establish Middle East Distribution channel as expansion begins!
Virtualaze, the leader in Server Application Virtualization, today announced that it has signed DataCare Dubai as its Middle East / Pakistan distribution partner as part of its EMEA distribution network program
The Middle East / Pakistan market will now be covered by DataCare who have a very strong position and an understanding that is second to none within the Middle East / Pakistan Thin Client market.
DataCare will have the objective of extending Virtualaze's reach into the 'Thin-Client & Application Virtualization network and will continue to recruit and enable channel partners for both the Virtualaze Unify and UnifyPlus SaaS business model, as well as extending the collaboration with its Thin Client partners. With a huge network of resellers, DataCare has already had remarkable results growing its business and reputation in the region with the delivery of superior services and products to their customers.
"With a portfolio of high profile customer wins in the Thin / Zero client space, our business in the region could not be in safer hands. DataCare are one of a number of EMEA distributors as we demonstrate our strong commitment to expanding our channel network both regionally and globally, working with existing and new partners to cater to the needs of this growing market." said Maurice Johnson, Director Middle East and Pakistan at Virtualaze.
About Virtualaze
Virtualaze is a German 'high-end' server application Virtualization software development company. With hundreds of man-years software development expertise our aim is to simplify the deliver, cost and management of the global virtualization phenomenon. In addition to new hardware there are millions of legacy computer devices world-wide all capable of delivering an HTML5 browser. By adopting Virtualaze, these devices can give the user unique access to the most powerful fsbdt Windows Apps. They will also benefit from the latest server-side Data and Security protocols available. By mobilising Virtualaze we will all help towards saving the environment by delivering a technology that extends the life-cycle of computer hardware whilst reducing the reliance on new hardware devices.
To learn more, visit http://www.virtualaze.co (http://www.virtualaze.com/
About DataCare
DataCare LLC is a Dubai based IT wholesaler with customer base in Middle East and Africa and was founded in the year 2003 by an experienced industry professional who identified the latent potential of the Storage Media market and addressed it in the right manner. Today they have become one of the leading IT wholesalers, dealing with Data Media, Printer supplies, Consumer IT products and hardware. They are business partners to many globally renowned brands and are Preferred partners with HP and Imation and have great working relationships with many other world renowned brands. Their strategic location in Dubai gives them an operational advantage to operate in Middle East, Africa and some CIS countries.
http://www.datacaredubai.com
Contact
Charly
***@virtualaze.com
