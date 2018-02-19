News By Tag
BHC Press To Publish Gary Morgenstein's Provocative New Novel A MOUND OVER HELL
In making the announcement, BHC Press said, "This is one of the most unique novels to be published in the last fifty years, and we're thrilled to bring Mr. Morgenstein's vision to life."
Morgenstein's fifth novel is set in 2098, twenty-five years after America has been defeated by Islam. Led by Grandma, a new society has been established based on love, ethics, and honesty.
All acts of patriotism, from flying the flag to singing the National Anthem, are illegal. Social media has been banned. Religion is illegal. Children are now revered, and abortion and the use of contraceptives are capital offenses. Teachers, police, and doctors are the most trusted professions, while the entertainment industry, lawyers, and the banking industry are outlawed.
As A Mound Over Hell opens, baseball is beginning its final season—forever. Led by Puppy Nedick and a band of former baseball greats, the once all-American sport is now synonymous with terrorism and treason. Holograms run the bases for out-of-shape players and attendance averages fifteen spectators per game. The only ballpark left is Amazon, the once-famous Yankee Stadium. But the game becomes a pawn between those who want peace, and those eager for another war.
"The power of speculative fiction is that it allows you to be timely while taking the reader through a window into a nightmarish future," Morgenstein said. "Familiar, yet not. But as humanity has always done under the most terrible of circumstances, ordinary people will find the extraordinary courage to build a better world. Or at least try. For as Grandma says in her First Insight, 'All you need is love.' That and a baseball field."
A Mound Over Hell fsbdt will be released on March 29, 2018, and is available for preorder in print and ebook at all major booksellers.
Advance praise for A Mound Over Hell
Out of this world…a guaranteed home run! —Billy Sample, former NY Yankee and author
Sports fans will love this phantasmagorical sci-fi story with baseball as a central figure. —Woody Freiman, sports television executive & long-time baseball producer
After losing World War III, America's pastime becomes America's passion. In A Mound Over Hell, Morgenstein stirs the embers with this disturbing and thought-provoking look at a future in search of relocating its past. —Michael Paolercio, former award-winning baseball journalist
About Gary Morgenstein:
Morgenstein's works include Jesse's Girl; Loving Rabbi Thalia Kleinman; Take Me Out to the Ballgame and The Man Who Wanted to Play Center Field for the New York Yankees. An accomplished playwright, Morgenstein wrote the book for the critically-acclaimed off-Broadway sci-fi rock musical The Anthem, as well as the sci-fi musical Mad Mel Saves the World. His stage dramas include A Tomato Can't Grow in the Bronx, Right on Target, Ponzi Man and Saving Stan.
About BHC Press:
BHC Press is a publisher of general fiction and nonfiction hardcover, softcover, and ebooks for both YA and adults. To learn more about Gary Morgenstein and BHC Press, visit http://www.bhcpress.com/
Contact
BHC Press
***@bhcpress.com
