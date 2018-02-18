News By Tag
Kistemaker Business Law Group to Present Condo Association Board Member Certification Course
The course will take place on March 7 at 8:30 a.m. at Oceanside Golf and Country Club in Ormond Beach, Fla., and is considered one option toward fulfilling the State of Florida's educational requirement for newly elected or appointed board members.
Erum Kistemaker, managing partner of Kistemaker Business Law Group, will cover the most critical aspects of day-to-day association operations, including roles and responsibilities of board members; running an association-
Additionally, the firm will provide an update on new hot areas concerning condominium law and conduct a brief Q&A session afterwards to address general questions and common Condo issues.
"We are pleased to once again present this certification course and are excited to utilize our expertise in educating new board members," said Kistemaker. "I look forward to providing the participants all they need to know about condo association board membership and association operations."
Complimentary breakfast, refreshments and lunch to be served and a certificate will be provided at the completion of the course.
Kistemaker Business fsbdt Law Group opened in 2010 and their areas of practice include Condo/HOA Law and Litigation, Real Estate Law and Litigation, Business Law and Litigation, and Construction Law and Litigation. Their offices are located at 120 East Granada Blvd in Ormond Beach, Fla. They can be reached online at http://daytonabusinesslawyers.com or https://www.facebook.com/
Disclaimer: This article is for general informational purposes only and should not be construed as legal advice or a legal opinion on specific facts or circumstances nor a solicitation of legal business. You are urged to consult an experienced lawyer concerning your particular actual situation and any specific legal questions you may have. No attorney-client relationship attaches as a result of any exchange of information.
Contact
Erum Kistemaker
***@e-kbusinesslaw.com
