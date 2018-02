Remote GeoSystems to Showcase Helicopter-Drone Geospatial Data Platform, geoDVR at 2018 HELI-EXPO

Will demonstrate LineVision software solutions for the integration of geo-referenced helicopter and drone videos, photos and other sensor data with enterprise GIS mapping systems, along with the company's geoDVR airborne geospatial video recorders.

-- Remote GeoSystems will be exhibiting at booth C2755 in the Central Hall at the Las Vegas Convention Center near the main entrance (across the aisle from Columbia Helicopters)– Check out the Interactive Floor Plan: https://www.rotor.org/vfp/tradeshow2018.htmlProfessional helicopter and UAV operators need a user-friendly method to map, search, analyze, report, collaborate and share geotagged video, photos, other sensor data and documents using existing GIS platforms.Remote GeoSystems' camera-agnostic geoDVR aerial video recorders and LineVision™ desktop and web-based solutions are the ideal complement to any airborne survey, inspection, SAR and/or surveillance project, giving operators at any skill level the ability to create geospatial deliverables for Utilities, Oil & Gas, Rail, Environmental, SAR, Security and other video recording, photo and data gathering applications.Whether you are using just a GoPro, hand-held FLIR or an aircraft-mounted fixed or gimbal camera, Remote GeoSystems has the solutions to enable you to easily geotag, view and share this data on maps with your team and other stakeholders.Remote GeoSystems is a geospatial software and hardware company offering turn-key solutions to easily record, map, report, archive & search "moving-track"geotagged videos, photos and other location-based project files. Products include the industry-first, patent-pending geoDVR (geospatial fsbdt digital video recorder) and LineVision suite of software.Unlike traditional video recording systems, the rugged geoDVRs log GPS and permanently embed the video with this important location and time data. Post-mission, LineVision video mapping and photo inspection reporting software provides users with simple but powerful tools for geographic video analysis, editing and project packaging while leveraging existing Geographic Information Systems (GIS).These capabilities allow for more efficient and accurate data collection and the creation of reusable aerial and ground-based survey, surveillance and inspection work-products across a broad range of industries including: Unmanned Vehicles, Aerospace & Aviation, Electric Utilities, Oil & Gas, Rail Transportation, Defense & Security, Engineering & Survey and Natural Resources.Remote GeoSystems is proud to be a member of the Esri Business Partner Program.Learn more by visiting: https://www.remotegeo.com or checkout videos on our YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/ remotegeo