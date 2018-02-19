 
News By Tag
* Online Shopping
* Online Shopping India
* Shopping India
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Shopping
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Kochi
  Kerala
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2018
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
20191817161514

BombayBuy.com Rolls Out Its Mobile App

Company to woo mobile shopping enthusiasts through more personalized experience
 
KOCHI, India - Feb. 19, 2018 - PRLog -- BombayBuy.com mobile app gets launched to enjoy seamless shopping over mobile devices on the go. Providing better accessibility, user experience, marketing notifications, it's intended on a win-win situation. Expecting a surge in sales since the mobile app launch, the company is fervent to meet the shopping needs through the most convenient platform via user-friendly features, and aims at improving the shopping website's popularity as well.

The one-stop shop for fashion clothing and accessories presumes to tap the benefits by reaching out to the lion's fsbdt share of mobile shopping enthusiasts across the country. With many immediate benefits raining on the app version, it puts customer convenience at first. The app is available for both Android and iOS versions.

Enhancing the shopping prospects by relying on the shopping behavior of mobile users, it's evident that the app gets launched to drive sales through improved customer experience. Making everything easier right from accessing the shopping website until getting the order processed alongside a few fringe benefits are appreciated by buyers when they make the purchases every time. And the mobile app developed by BombayBuy.com caters to this very need, as the company says.

About BombayBuy.com

BombayBuy.com, one of India's newly launched shopping online destination sells fashion clothing and accessories across all over the country. With plenty of popular fashion brands promoted on its store, BombayBuy.com aims to revive the online shopping scenario in the country by enhanced customer experience through its impeccable buyer-friendly features.

Website: http://www.bombaybuy.com

Contact
BombayBuy
***@bombaybuy.com
0484-2388254
End
Source:
Email:***@bombaybuy.com Email Verified
Tags:Online Shopping, Online Shopping India, Shopping India
Industry:Shopping
Location:Kochi - Kerala - India
Subject:Services
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Feb 19, 2018
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 19, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share