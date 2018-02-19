News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
BombayBuy.com Rolls Out Its Mobile App
Company to woo mobile shopping enthusiasts through more personalized experience
The one-stop shop for fashion clothing and accessories presumes to tap the benefits by reaching out to the lion's fsbdt share of mobile shopping enthusiasts across the country. With many immediate benefits raining on the app version, it puts customer convenience at first. The app is available for both Android and iOS versions.
Enhancing the shopping prospects by relying on the shopping behavior of mobile users, it's evident that the app gets launched to drive sales through improved customer experience. Making everything easier right from accessing the shopping website until getting the order processed alongside a few fringe benefits are appreciated by buyers when they make the purchases every time. And the mobile app developed by BombayBuy.com caters to this very need, as the company says.
About BombayBuy.com
BombayBuy.com, one of India's newly launched shopping online destination sells fashion clothing and accessories across all over the country. With plenty of popular fashion brands promoted on its store, BombayBuy.com aims to revive the online shopping scenario in the country by enhanced customer experience through its impeccable buyer-friendly features.
Website: http://www.bombaybuy.com
Contact
BombayBuy
***@bombaybuy.com
0484-2388254
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Feb 19, 2018