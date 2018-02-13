News By Tag
ESET to expose latest security and privacy risks of smart home devices at Mobile World Congress 2018
Exhibiting in Hall 7, booth 7H41, ESET's stand will form part of MWC's Internet of Things tour. ESET's security specialists will demonstrate the company's focus on IoT ecosystem protection – a top priority in this ever-more connected world.
"We continue to see a rise in Android malware – with ransomware being part of it – as a result of a growing number of malicious applications and targeted attacks. So, as more connected devices become available on the market, the risk to consumers and businesses has never been greater," said Juraj Malcho, Chief Technology Officer at ESET. "MWC is the perfect platform for us to share our industry-leading insights, and our latest research on privacy concerns, to help better protect users now and in the future."
1. Hackers in the home?
Smart home gadgets were big news at CES 2018, and there can be no doubt the latest and greatest in innovative smart devices will be on display atMWC. Consumers are continually acquiring more connected devices into their homes. Yet while they have their benefits, these cool gadgets have a darker side as individuals share more sensitive, personal data about their everyday lives.
Are the concerns over smart devices justified? To find out, ESET engineers tested how smart home devices communicate with networks and manufacturers. At MWC, ESET will showcase a purpose-built concept Smart Home where the team will demonstrate the potential risks to security and privacy posed by these gadgets.
Join ESET at booth 7H41 as experts announce the findings from this leading-edge IoT research and ESET Global Security Evangelist, Tony Anscombe will be on hand to answer questions about what it means for consumers' security and privacy.
2. New solutions for new technology
Did you know 90 percent of Android TVs are reportedly vulnerable to hacking? Don't miss the launch of ESET's new security solution for Android TVs, which provides advanced technology against cybercriminals targeting connected TVs.
Join fsbdt ESET at MobileFocus Global, PEPCOM's annual media event, on Monday 26th February at 19.00 where ESET'S team of experts will be hosting a live demonstration to show how the new security solution defends consumers from cyberattacks.
3. Ransomware as global threat
2017 was certainly the year of ransomware, with the likes of WannaCry and (Not)Petya demonstrating the chaos it can cause. At MWC 2018, get up to date with ESET'S new research on ransomware for Android. The latest findings provide detailed insight into how ransomware for Android has evolved into a full-scale global threat, affecting telcos, ISPs and MSPs, over the past 12 months and how ESET succeeds in combatting the evolving risk.
4. Meet the experts
This year's MWC marks ESET's 30 year anniversary. For three decades ESET experts have single-mindedly focused on protecting its customers from complex threats. This year, meet ESET Chief Technology Officer Juraj Malcho and Tony Anscombe, ESET´s Global Security Evangelist, ESET's Security Awareness Specialist Ondrej Kubovic and Director of Global Sales Jeronimo Varela, at ESET's booth, 7H41.
