Entrepreneurship Bootcamp at JCC
Hawkins, TX – Students from surrounding colleges will join the students on the campus of Jarvis Christian College to take part in the first "Entrepreneurship Bootcamp" sponsored by Go Magnify. Based in Austin, TX, Go Magnify is a technology platform company focused on three areas; internships, career planning and athlete preparation. Go Magnify Founder, Wendell Tolliver, who serves on the Jarvis Christian College Employer Advisory Committee expressed his desire to conduct the program stating, "I believe Entrepreneurship can be taught and students from all backgrounds attending the event will have a partner in Go Magnify to help them in starting a business and will be able to utilize Go Magnify services to enhance their business ideas. My objective is to increase the number of successful minority entrepreneurs by providing them with a roadmap that will serve as a guide as they develop their business." Tolliver indicated that one of the reasons he chose to launch the bootcamp at Jarvis Christian College is because of the demonstrated success of the JCC Enactus Team who won a national competition in 2017 for their business presentation to over 3,000 corporate executives in Kansas City, MO.
The Bootcamp will be held in the Meyer Building on the campus of fsbdt Jarvis Christian College, on Thursday, February 22 from 11am-2pm. Special presenters for this event include Henry Randle, CEO of WIT Sports Technology and Richard Scrushy, Author of "When Building a Billion Dollar Company" and former CEO of HealthSouth.
Jarvis Christian College (JCC) is a historically Black liberal arts, baccalaureate degree-granting institution affiliated with the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ).The College is a member of the United Negro College Fund and accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools.
Go Magnify is a Career Platform designed to help students and underserved communities.
Chestley Talley | Director of Career Services | (903) 730-4890 Ext. 4040 | ctalley@jarvis.edu
Wendell Tolliver l Principal l (469) 443-2620 l info@gomagnify.us
Chestley Talley
***@jarvis.edu
