February 2018
SaFrThWeTuMoSu
17161514131211

Dates Announced for 2018 Oxnard Salsa Festival

The festival is a celebration of everything salsa – the food, music and dance.
 
 
Oxnard Salsa Festival
OXNARD, Calif. - Feb. 16, 2018 - PRLog -- Datesfor the 25thAnnualOxnardSalsa Festival areJuly28 and 29, 2018.Attractingvisitors from throughoutsouthernCalifornia, thefestival isa celebration of everything salsa–thefood, musicanddance. It takes placeatPlaza Park (https://www.google.com/maps/dir/''/plaza+park,+oxnard/@34.1976146,-119.320388,12z/data=!4m8!4m7!1m0!1m5!1m1!1s0x80e84c2a05572745:0xa39c7bc3b22913bf!2m2!1d-119.18031!2d34.1976345), Fifthand"B" streets in historicdowntown Oxnardfrom11:00a.m. to7:00 p.m.both days.

Presentedbythe OxnardDowntowners (http://oxnarddowntowners.org/),theannualeventattractsanestimated40,000attendeeswholovespicyfoodsandsizzlingentertainment.Highlights fsbdt include livesalsaand Latin jazz bands,salsadancelessons, asalsa-tasting tent withvarieties of salsa andhot sauces, asalsarecipechallengeand a"DancingWithOur Community Stars" competition onSunday.Thetwo daysalsofeaturea vendormarketplace, internationalfoodsandakids' zone.

Event admission and parking are free. Main stage seating is just $5. In the last 10 years, the festival has raised a half a million dollars for the local community by supporting and partnering non-profits. For festival information, call 805‐535‐4060 or visit www.oxnardsalsafestival.com and on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/OxnardSalsaFestival/).

Contact
Diane Rumbaugh
***@rumbaughpr.com
End
