News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Ben Chai announced as an official speaker for TEDxSurreyUniversity this March
The subject of his talk will revolve around networking, building meaningful relationships, walking away from toxic people and most importantly, the charisma required to be magnetic. Chai will use his experience as a business leader and strategist to offer invaluable advice and inspiration to attendees of the talk.
Rufaro Mazarura, Lead Organiser and Curator, said: "We are incredibly excited to have Ben join us at our fourth annual event, we can't wait to hear him share his ideas under the Be______ theme and see how he interprets it to educate and inspire"
Hackney born, Chai has been nicknamed the "Dr. Who of Business" due to his vast repertoire of knowledge and skills in just about anything. Chai is prominent and well-known figure in the international speaking and coaching worlds, having spoken in over 70 countries. He has over three decades of expertise on how to attract, branding, and strengthening businesses and has an impressive portfolio of properties nationwide.
Chai has a vast knowledge in business in over ten industries including finance and investment, most recently writing a White Paper about the dangers of bitcoin in an increasing volatile market, a story which was published up by a wide range of finance and currency sites. He also has a background in cyber security.
The fascinating business leader is known for his energetic videos, in which he imparts samples of his wisdom and uploads them to Facebook and YouTube. He also hosts a popular Facebook Live every Monday on the subject mindset.
When not educating others, Chai is a keen salsa dancer and is qualified to teach both salsa and modern jive.
IMAGE: TEDxSurreyUniversity
ENDS
Media Enquiries
James Underdown
Media & PR Assistant
Press@abstractpr.com
Tel: +44 3892 8518
+44 7506 266 55
Notes to editors:
Ben Chai was the Chief editor of multiple printed and online media.
Since 1998, Ben has been a well-respected writer, business broadcaster and television presenter for many of the major technology websites and magazines, producing articles, podcasts and videocasts for a variety of industries from dance to security and technology.
He is an author for five books and featured chapters in several other books.
His latest book is called "Social Magnetism (https://www.amazon.co.uk/
You can benefit from Ben's more recent exploits and insights on;
• Five years to Financial Freedom
• IT Portal
• Founder of Incoming thought Limited
Director at Global Propertunities:
Consultant Director at LANIX: Founded in 1997, Lanix UK Limited has always had a focus on how to help customers grow their business through automation and systemisation of their business processes and protection of their digital assets.
Instagram: benchaiofficial (https://www.instagram.com/
FB: BenInsightChai (https://www.facebook.com/
About fsbdt TEDxSurreyUniversity:
https://www.tedxsurreyuniversity.com
About TEDx, x = independently organized event
In the spirit of ideas worth spreading, TEDx is a program of local, self-organized events that bring people together to share a TED-like experience. At a TEDx event, TEDTalks video and live speakers combine to spark deep discussion and connection in a small group. These local, self-organized events are branded TEDx, where x = independently organized TED event. The TED Conference provides general guidance for the TEDx program, but individual TEDx events are self-organized. (Subject to certain rules and regulations.)
About TED
TED is a nonprofit organization devoted to Ideas Worth Spreading, usually in the form of short, powerful talks (18 minutes or fewer) delivered by today's leading thinkers and doers. Many of these talks are given at TED's annual conference in Vancouver, British Columbia, and made available, free, on TED.com. TED speakers have included Bill Gates, Jane Goodall, Elizabeth Gilbert, Sir Richard Branson, Monica Lewinsky, Philippe Starck, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala,Sal Khan and Daniel Kahneman.
TED's open and free initiatives for spreading ideas include TED.com, where new TED Talk videos are posted daily; the Open Translation Project, which provides subtitles and interactive transcripts as well as translations from thousands of volunteers worldwide; the educational initiative TED-Ed; the annual million-dollar TED Prize (https://www.ted.com/
Contact
Abstract PR
***@abstractpr.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse