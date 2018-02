Ben Chai announced as an official speaker for TEDxSurreyUniversity this March

Contact

-- Ben Chai has just been announced as Surrey University's second "Be" speaker for their TEDx event on March 3rd. The initiative of the TEDx program is "ideas worth spreading" and events are licensed by TED and curated by independent organisers.The subject of his talk will revolve around networking, building meaningful relationships, walking away from toxic people and most importantly, the charisma required to be magnetic. Chai will use his experience as a business leader and strategist to offer invaluable advice and inspiration to attendees of the talk.Rufaro Mazarura, Lead Organiser and Curator, said: "We are incredibly excited to have Ben join us at our fourth annual event, we can't wait to hear him share his ideas under the Be______ theme and see how he interprets it to educate and inspire"Hackney born, Chai has been nicknamed the "Dr. Who of Business" due to his vast repertoire of knowledge and skills in just about anything. Chai is prominent and well-known figure in the international speaking and coaching worlds, having spoken in over 70 countries. He has over three decades of expertise on how to attract, branding, and strengthening businesses and has an impressive portfolio of properties nationwide.Chai has a vast knowledge in business in over ten industries including finance and investment, most recently writing a White Paper about the dangers of bitcoin in an increasing volatile market, a story which was published up by a wide range of finance and currency sites. He also has a background in cyber security.The fascinating business leader is known for his energetic videos, in which he imparts samples of his wisdom and uploads them to Facebook and YouTube. He also hosts a popular Facebook Live every Monday on the subject mindset.When not educating others, Chai is a keen salsa dancer and is qualified to teach both salsa and modern jive.TEDxSurreyUniversityMedia EnquiriesJames UnderdownMedia & PR AssistantPress@abstractpr.comTel: +44 3892 8518+44 7506 266 55Notes to editors:Ben Chai was the Chief editor of multiple printed and online media.Since 1998, Ben has been a well-respected writer, business broadcaster and television presenter for many of the major technology websites and magazines, producing articles, podcasts and videocasts for a variety of industries from dance to security and technology.He is an author for five books and featured chapters in several other books.His latest book is called "Social Magnetism ( https://www.amazon.co.uk/ Social-Magnetism- Meaningful-Rela... )"You can benefit from Ben's more recent exploits and insights on;• Five years to Financial Freedom• IT Portal• Founder of Incoming thought LimitedDirector at Global Propertunities:Propertunities was set up to help people understand and gain from my 30 years experience in property investing.Consultant Director at LANIX: Founded in 1997, Lanix UK Limited has always had a focus on how to help customers grow their business through automation and systemisation of their business processes and protection of their digital assets.Instagram: benchaiofficial ( https://www.instagram.com/ benchaiofficial/ FB: BenInsightChai (https://www.facebook.com/BenInsightChai/)About fsbdt TEDxSurreyUniversity:https://www.tedxsurreyuniversity.comAbout TEDx, x = independently organized eventIn the spirit of ideas worth spreading, TEDx is a program of local, self-organized events that bring people together to share a TED-like experience. At a TEDx event, TEDTalks video and live speakers combine to spark deep discussion and connection in a small group. These local, self-organized events are branded TEDx, where x = independently organized TED event. The TED Conference provides general guidance for the TEDx program, but individual TEDx events are self-organized. (Subject to certain rules and regulations.)About TEDTED is a nonprofit organization devoted to Ideas Worth Spreading, usually in the form of short, powerful talks (18 minutes or fewer) delivered by today's leading thinkers and doers. Many of these talks are given at TED's annual conference in Vancouver, British Columbia, and made available, free, on TED.com. TED speakers have included Bill Gates, Jane Goodall, Elizabeth Gilbert, Sir Richard Branson, Monica Lewinsky, Philippe Starck, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala,Sal Khan and Daniel Kahneman.TED's open and free initiatives for spreading ideas include TED.com, where new TED Talk videos are posted daily; the Open Translation Project, which provides subtitles and interactive transcripts as well as translations from thousands of volunteers worldwide; the educational initiative TED-Ed; the annual million-dollar TED Prize (https://www.ted.com/participate/ted-prize), which funds exceptional individuals with a "wish," or idea, to create change in the world; TEDx, which provides licenses to thousands of individuals and groups who host local, self-organized TED-style events around the world; and the TED Fellows program, which selects innovators from around the globe to amplify the impact of their remarkable projects and activities.