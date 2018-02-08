 
Popular Esri Marketplace App for ArcGIS Online Admins Reaches Milestone With Over 4,000 Provisions

A milestone for Esri Business Partner, GEO Jobe, as Admin Tools for ArcGIS Online, now has more than 4,000 provisions to organizations around the world.
 
 
Admin Tools users around the world
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Feb. 12, 2018 - PRLog -- GEO Jobe is pleased to announce an important milestone event in the life of the popular Admin Tools for ArcGIS Online product. Recently, the must-have application designed for administrators of ArcGIS Online has been provision in more than 4,000 ArcGIS Online organizations globally. These organizations, some with many numbers of users, depend on Admin Tools for ArcGIS Online to provide a simple and user friendly way for their administrators to manage items, users, and groups. The product is designed to result in considerable time savings for an ArcGIS Online administrator, easily enabling customers of the professional version to quickly justify the small expense.

The latest version of Admin Tools for ArcGIS Online gives the ArcGIS Administrator access to an even greater number of tools and enables them to perform their job much more efficiently. Recently updated to V 1.1, GEO Jobe has added important new features for items and groups description management, setting the status of items as authoritative or deprecated, improvements to organization management using import / export CSV and more. (See bit.ly/admintools11)

During the development and evolution of Admin Tools for ArcGIS Online,  GEO Jobe has constantly listened to their global community of users in more spread across more than 4,000 organizations.

So, who uses Admin Tools? GEO Jobe's global community of users and customers include "power" users and ArcGIS Administrators from natural resources companies, airports, state, local and federal government agencies, utilities, high schools (K-12 GIS), colleges and universities facilities, nonprofits, GIS consultants and more. Professionals in these sectors have tapped GEO Jobe to provide them with the tools they need to get the job done when time is limited

Admin Tools  for ArcGIS Online provides some 60+ tools (90% of these tools are bundled in the free version) that greatly simplify routine tasks. These include tools to perform the following tasks:

- create and manage groups
- tag, move, share, delete items
- update fsbdt web map urls
- manage delete protection
- manage user entitlements
- update user credits and roles
- delete and migrate users
- import / export data
- email users
- much more!

Admin Tools for ArcGIS Online is available to GIS administrators and other GIS professionals in Free, Pro, and for Portal (ArcGIS Enterprise, on-premise) and can be found in the ArcGIS marketplace (marketplace.arcgis.com). See more at http://www.geo-jobe.com/admin-tools/

To Get Admin Tools for ArcGIS Online:

Admin Tools (Free) - https://marketplace.arcgis.com/listing.html?id=c34019b062...

Admin Tools (Pro) - https://marketplace.arcgis.com/listing.html?id=4b9205d08a42413085a17ca91b97e3c7

Admin Tools for Portal ( ArcGIS Enterprise on premise ) - Contact us directly for details

About GEO Jobe

Founded in 1999, GEO Jobe (@geojobegis)  is a geospatial industry leader that currently has the top three most popular apps in the ArcGIS Marketplace including Admin Tools for ArcGIS Online, Mapfolio, and the GeoPowered Cloud. While many geospatial firms focus on a specific industry, GEO Jobe has a focus on industry independent solutions and offerings such as providing software development and data hosting expertise and services. GEO Jobe was an early adopter of the ArcGIS Online platform and always strives to extend and push the limits of what is possible using the platform. GEO Jobe has been an Esri business partner for many years and has received multiple awards from Esri including the 2015 Innovative Marketplace Provider and the 2013 Organization Use of ArcGIS Online award. See http://www.geo-jobe.com

Connect with the GEO Jobe team or reach out with a question or comment on Twitter @geojobegis

Click to Share