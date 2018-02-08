News By Tag
Popular Esri Marketplace App for ArcGIS Online Admins Reaches Milestone With Over 4,000 Provisions
A milestone for Esri Business Partner, GEO Jobe, as Admin Tools for ArcGIS Online, now has more than 4,000 provisions to organizations around the world.
The latest version of Admin Tools for ArcGIS Online gives the ArcGIS Administrator access to an even greater number of tools and enables them to perform their job much more efficiently. Recently updated to V 1.1, GEO Jobe has added important new features for items and groups description management, setting the status of items as authoritative or deprecated, improvements to organization management using import / export CSV and more. (See bit.ly/admintools11)
During the development and evolution of Admin Tools for ArcGIS Online, GEO Jobe has constantly listened to their global community of users in more spread across more than 4,000 organizations.
So, who uses Admin Tools? GEO Jobe's global community of users and customers include "power" users and ArcGIS Administrators from natural resources companies, airports, state, local and federal government agencies, utilities, high schools (K-12 GIS), colleges and universities facilities, nonprofits, GIS consultants and more. Professionals in these sectors have tapped GEO Jobe to provide them with the tools they need to get the job done when time is limited
Admin Tools for ArcGIS Online provides some 60+ tools (90% of these tools are bundled in the free version) that greatly simplify routine tasks. These include tools to perform the following tasks:
- create and manage groups
- tag, move, share, delete items
- update fsbdt web map urls
- manage delete protection
- manage user entitlements
- update user credits and roles
- delete and migrate users
- import / export data
- email users
- much more!
Admin Tools for ArcGIS Online is available to GIS administrators and other GIS professionals in Free, Pro, and for Portal (ArcGIS Enterprise, on-premise) and can be found in the ArcGIS marketplace (marketplace.arcgis.com)
To Get Admin Tools for ArcGIS Online:
Admin Tools (Free) - https://marketplace.arcgis.com/
Admin Tools (Pro) - https://marketplace.arcgis.com/
Admin Tools for Portal ( ArcGIS Enterprise on premise ) - Contact us directly for details
About GEO Jobe
Founded in 1999, GEO Jobe (@geojobegis)
Connect with the GEO Jobe team or reach out with a question or comment on Twitter @geojobegis
David Hansen
connect@geo-
844-436-5623
