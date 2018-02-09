Boost Your Business Growth in 2018 with MachPanel - Service Orchestration Platform (SOP)

Make Enterprise and Cloud hosting more agile, profitable and efficient.

MachPanel - Service Orchestration Platform (SOP)

Contact

Simon Walker

Manager Business Development / MachSol Inc.

simon.walker@ machsol.com

+1 (714) 583-9922 Simon WalkerManager Business Development / MachSol Inc.+1 (714) 583-9922

End

--– Microsoft has shown all its cards and the focus is on the cloud as IDC predicts 73% of the CIOs will embrace a "cloud first strategy" in 2018 and that's why over $500 billion of cloud spending is expected. If you want to be part of this growth then that's where cloud solution provider program fits in. But you can not take advantage of this on your own, you need a reliable partner who can work with you to automate customer life cycle, address your billing needs and help you add the extra value to your offerings while your keep your focus on core business that's where MachSol comes in with its Multi-Cloud Service Orchestration and Delivery platform, MachPanel.Making Enterprise and Cloud hosting more agile, profitable and efficient is MachSol's new year resolution. To show its commitment as first step it released new version MachPanel v6, Multitiered Service Delivery Management platform that automates entire hosting business life cycle for CSP direct Partners, HSPs, Telco's and Governments.Whether you are already a CSP direct partner or you have everything in place to qualify for the program but holding off while you work on customer life cycle and billing arrangements, you are losing big time because by the time you will work out all these things your competition would have already made its mark. Most importantly why reinvent the wheel when MachPanel trusted globally by corporates & Management service providers offers you everything you need from Product packaging to selling & order processing, automated provisioning to Management, Billing to Helpdesk and comprehensive reporting along with fully responsive self-service management and billing interface for your customers. You can roll out Office365 & Azure in less than a days' time and most importantly not loosing the full view of your investment.With its New Release MachPanel v6, Machsol adds further value to its already extensive set of offerings. Realizing the challenges CSP Tier 1 Partner face in offering Azure, MachPanel offers a perfect solution. Now CSP direct partners can take full advantage of Azure Business Opportunities along with their office365 offerings."Fulfilling our promise of Excellence, we are committed to take CSP direct partners, Cloud Providers and On-premise Service Providers to new heights," Says"MachPanel is the most reliable, scalable and globally recognized cloud automation solution at this moment available and everyone can be part of the growing cloud industry".On-Premises hosting is definitely going to stay and Microsoft announced they will be releasing Exchange Server 2019 as an on-premises release and probably the same thing will happen on SharePoint and as usual MachPanel will support both. Unlike other solutions in the Market MachPanel will keep on supporting on-premises releases and work closely with its huge customers base around the globe. While office365 is on the march, there is no doubt on-premise business is also making progress and MachPanel will make this progress happen and our new release of MachPanel v6 fulfills that promise."With our complete business automation offering we help our partners cutting down operational costs and improve overall efficiency and productivity. We are maximizing their ROI with our new MachPanel v6 Automation Platform: Partners can launch Microsoft's Cloud and Enterprise hosting services to the market much faster, it allows them to be up and running in just a few clicks!" says. "We offer a complete worry-free experience due to our award winning 24/7 unlimited support team and lifetime software maintenance and updates. We are here to minimize your time-to-market and deliver the right results for long-term success!"In the mid-nineties MachSol's inner core was established by its founder Max Roosenbrand, a self-made entrepreneur. MachSol's brand name originated from "Machine Solutions" defining precisely what we do. Not less important is that MachSol is founded on impeccable values embedded in every cornerstone of our business. We are strongly committed to serving our partners and delivering the latest in-house developed products. We are a Software and Service company committed in delivering state of the art hosting and cloud automation solutions.Moreover MachSol is a debt free company and a Microsoft Gold Certified Partner with worldwide locations in the USA, Europe and Asia. For the last ten years in a row we are the first company releasing the latest automation products, supporting a wide variety of Microsoft technologies.Our impressive list of clients are fortune 500 companies, Hosting Providers, Cloud Service Providers, Governments, Financial institutions and telecom providers.For more information, please visit us ator contact our sales department by emailing us onor give us a call during business hours:+1 877 622 4765+31 88 622 4765+61 28 015 5250