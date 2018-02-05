“Salute to New York, A Song for the Flute” by Louis Drouet

 
February 2018





Noteworthy Sheet Music has published a new edition of Drouet's exquisite "Salute to New York", with a highly-informative and interesting foreword written by flutist Peter H. Bloom.
 
 
SOMERVILLE, Mass. - Feb. 9, 2018 - PRLog -- Noteworthy Sheet Music, LLC (NSM) is an online sheet music publishing enterprise with a catalog of >165 editions, most of which are unavailable from other sources.  NSM specializes in, but is not limited to, sheet music for flute and alto flute.  They offer original contemporary works by distinguished composers, facsimile editions of rare historical scores, and unique transcriptions of pieces from the classical repertoire.  Selected NSM publications are offered as professionally-printed hard copy versions, and most of NSM's catalog listings are available as convenient pdf downloads from the NSM website.  Visit www.NoteworthySheetMusic.com for additional information about the new release mentioned below and other NSM editions.  New sheet music selections are uploaded often, along with preview pages, contributing composer biographies, useful links, reviews and articles.

Louis-Francois-Philippe Drouet (1792-1873) is one of the most highly esteemed flute virtuosi of all time.  Innumerable contemporary press accounts of his concert triumphs throughout Europe attest to his technical brilliance and exquisite musicianship.  He was a prolific and accomplished composer, author, flute theoretician, and pedagogue.  His many etudes are still prescribed as tools for flute mastery.

Louis Drouet's splendid composition Salute to New York, A Song for the Flute with piano accompaniment comes to us with a remarkable history.  And the new edition of the piece published by Noteworthy Sheet Music comes with a well-written, highly-informative foreword by Peter H. Bloom to introduce us to the circumstances surrounding the composer's celebratory performance of the piece in the United States.  Salute to New York was played by Mr. Drouet in New York City on May 4th, 1854, on the occasion of the Crystal Palace's grand reopening under the new management of showman P. T. Barnum.  The historical details surrounding this event, the New York Crystal Palace venue, the speculative venture to the U.S. by the composer and his son, and Drouet's fsbdt marked enthusiasm for the quality of instruments made by Wm. Hall & Son flute makers are fascinating.  The publisher has posted Mr. Bloom's © foreword (https://www.noteworthysheetmusic.com/resources/reviews-a-...) in its entirety on the NSM website, so click the link to read the full article.

In addition to writing the foreword, flutist Peter H. Bloom also edited NSM's re-notated edition of Salute to New York, A Song for the Flute.  He enhanced the original piano score with the addition of chord changes in order to broaden the scope of potential players beyond pianists, encouraging guitarists, harpists and others to perform the accompaniment.  This lovely piece by Louis Drouet is well worth the consideration of concertizing flutists as an addition to their programs.  The newly-published edition is available as a convenient PDF download from the NSM website, so visit the listing page for Salute to New York at https://www.noteworthysheetmusic.com/score-descriptions/38-flute-a-piano/574-drouet-salute-to-new-york-flute-and-piano, or search the NSM online catalog.
