News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
"Salute to New York, A Song for the Flute" by Louis Drouet
Noteworthy Sheet Music has published a new edition of Drouet's exquisite "Salute to New York", with a highly-informative and interesting foreword written by flutist Peter H. Bloom.
Louis-Francois-
Louis Drouet's splendid composition Salute to New York, A Song for the Flute with piano accompaniment comes to us with a remarkable history. And the new edition of the piece published by Noteworthy Sheet Music comes with a well-written, highly-informative foreword by Peter H. Bloom to introduce us to the circumstances surrounding the composer's celebratory performance of the piece in the United States. Salute to New York was played by Mr. Drouet in New York City on May 4th, 1854, on the occasion of the Crystal Palace's grand reopening under the new management of showman P. T. Barnum. The historical details surrounding this event, the New York Crystal Palace venue, the speculative venture to the U.S. by the composer and his son, and Drouet's fsbdt marked enthusiasm for the quality of instruments made by Wm. Hall & Son flute makers are fascinating. The publisher has posted Mr. Bloom's © foreword (https://www.noteworthysheetmusic.com/
In addition to writing the foreword, flutist Peter H. Bloom also edited NSM's re-notated edition of Salute to New York, A Song for the Flute. He enhanced the original piano score with the addition of chord changes in order to broaden the scope of potential players beyond pianists, encouraging guitarists, harpists and others to perform the accompaniment. This lovely piece by Louis Drouet is well worth the consideration of concertizing flutists as an addition to their programs. The newly-published edition is available as a convenient PDF download from the NSM website, so visit the listing page for Salute to New York at https://www.noteworthysheetmusic.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse