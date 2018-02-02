Contact

Jeffery Jackson

***@depression2extinction.org Jeffery Jackson

End

-- Austin, TX: Today, d2e, a non-profit on a mission to bring awareness to the stigmas surrounding depression and anxiety disorders, announced their partnership with ElliptiGO, Inc. ElliptiGO is the San Diego-based company that created the world's first elliptical bicycle. Together, d2e and ElliptiGO look forward to bringing injury-free movement to the world.Founder and Executive Director Jeff Jackson (JJ) said, "The team at ElliptiGO has been incredible to work with. When they learned of my potentially race-ending tibial stress fracture injury for my HURT 100 race, they immediately found me a bike to begin rehabbing and training on." JJ went on to say, "This piece of equipment is quite possibly the best I have ever used. If you are suffering from chronic knee, back, or hip injuries then I would totally recommend (at least) trying out the ElliptiGO bike."ElliptiGO's Vice President of Sales and Marketing Bryce Whiting said, "When we heard about JJ's injury and the purpose for his HURT 100 race, we knew we had to help. In endurance sports, you have athletes that get sidelined all the time, and one of the many benefits to the ElliptiGO bike is to keep those athletes strong and healthy." Whiting added, "Learning JJ's mission to bring awareness to the stigma of depression and anxiety gave us all the more reason to jump in and help. We are proud to support the d2e team and their mission to eliminate that stigma."This partnership speaks to the future of d2e and the mission they are guided by. In 2018, d2e seeks to connect many more Corporate Partnerships in order to bring Mindfulness, Movement, and Human Connection to the world.About d2e: d2e is an Austin based non-profit with global reach. Founded in early 2017, d2e is grounded in human connection and is striving to help all embrace that "Your fsbdt Story Matters". Look for more community, connection, races, retreats, and recovery coming from d2e in 2018. For more, visit: www.depression2extinction.orgAbout ElliptiGO: ElliptiGO Inc. created the world's first elliptical bicycle to deliver a fun, comfortable and effective workout experience that inspires people and improves their lives. Combining the best of running, cycling and the elliptical trainer, ElliptiGO bikes deliver a strong cardiovascular workout that eliminates impact on joints and allows people to get out of the gym and enjoy the outdoors. Elliptical cycling is an effective way to build fitness without aggravating injuries, and it is great for everyone from the weekend warrior to the elite athlete. The full line of ElliptiGO bikes is distributed through specialty running, cycling and fitness retailers nationwide and through the ElliptiGO headquarters outside San Diego. www.elliptigo.com