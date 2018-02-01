News By Tag
Conference to Bring Together Survivors Whose Lives Have Been Destroyed in False Relationships
First major conference to address Narcissistic Pathological Disorder (NPD) to take place in New York City
The one-day, all-day event will take place 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. September 29 at the BRIC House, 647 Fulton St, Brooklyn, N.Y. 11217. Early bird ticket prices are $200 until April 30th and can be purchased at http://narcissisticawareness.com/
"This conference is a groundbreaking event designed to help you identify narcissists and how to deal with them," said Andrew Benjamin, the 9/11 World Trade Center Rescue Worker (Unsung Hero), also known as the "LuvDoctor"; who has written a three-volume self-help series, "What the Hell Happened?!!". "This is a place to learn what to accept; get all your questions answered; gain closure; build your self-esteem;
Featured speakers (http://narcissisticawareness.com/
To learn more about the conference and purchase your tickets, go to narcissisticawareness.com. To set up interviews with Benjamin or other speakers, contact Neil Foote, Foote Communications, neil@neilfoote.com 214.448.3765.
Contact
Neil Foote
***@neilfoote.com
