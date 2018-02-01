 
February 2018
Conference to Bring Together Survivors Whose Lives Have Been Destroyed in False Relationships

First major conference to address Narcissistic Pathological Disorder (NPD) to take place in New York City
 
 
NEW YORK - Feb. 6, 2018 - PRLog -- In an effort to bring broader awareness to narcissistic disorder as a major health crisis, the 2018 Narcissistic Conference is bringing together several experts to provide honest, practical and thoughtful advice on how to deal with "MONSTERS" who destroy lives within false relationships.

The one-day, all-day event will take place 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. September 29 at the BRIC House, 647 Fulton St, Brooklyn, N.Y. 11217. Early bird ticket prices are $200 until April 30th and can be purchased at    http://narcissisticawareness.com/purchase-tickets.html

"This conference is a groundbreaking event designed to help you identify narcissists and how to deal with them," said Andrew Benjamin, the 9/11 World Trade Center Rescue Worker (Unsung Hero), also known as the "LuvDoctor"; who has written a three-volume self-help series, "What the Hell Happened?!!".  "This is a place to learn what to accept; get all your questions answered; gain closure; build your self-esteem; how to recognize a narcissist; how to run when you see one; and more importantly how to recover."

Featured speakers (http://narcissisticawareness.com/speakers.html) include: Craig Brown, Ph.D., who has more than 30 years of experience as a psychologist; Dr., Susan Anderson, a veteran psychotherapist who has done extensive clinical research working with victims of abandonment trauma; fsbdt Sydney Ceruto, an expert in coaching narcissist with anger issues; Dr. Heidi Brocke, a practicing healthcare provider who is best known for her work as a toxic relationship awareness and healing specialist; and Philip A. Greenberg, a nationally acclaimed attorney whose practice has focused on divorce and family law.

To learn more about the conference and purchase your tickets, go to narcissisticawareness.com. To set up interviews with Benjamin or other speakers, contact Neil Foote, Foote Communications, neil@neilfoote.com 214.448.3765.

Neil Foote
***@neilfoote.com
Source:Foote Communications
Email:***@neilfoote.com Email Verified
