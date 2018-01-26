 
Apellix Robotics Named First Runner-Up at Robot Launch 2017

Apellix aerial robotics system placed second overall in Robot Launch 2017, a collaborative competition by The Robotics Hub and Silicon Valley Robotics.
 
 
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jan. 31, 2018 - PRLog -- Apellix, the safety partner for the technological revolution, is proud to announce that its aerial robotics system placed second overall in Robot Launch 2017, a collaborative competition by The Robotics Hub and Silicon Valley Robotics. Aiming to invest up to $500,000 in robotics, AI, and sensor startups, Robot Launch entrants also receive valuable feedback from top robotics VCs, investors, and experts.

Said Robert Dahlstrom, Apellix founder and CEO: "We're thrilled to receive recognition from such respected programs as Robot Launch and Silicon Valley Robotics. As with many startups in this field, we're on the very cutting edge of some life-changing innovations. Being able to work with fellow earth-shakers is incredibly gratifying—and fun."

Robot Launch's past three competitions have had hundreds of entries from more than 20 countries around the world. Their finalists have also received Innovation Awards at CES, reached the finals of major startup competitions like TechCrunch Disrupt and gone on to raise over ten millions of dollars of funding.

"We saw startups from all over the world and all sorts of application areas," said Andra Keay, Managing Director of Silicon Valley Robotics. "Apellix stood out to our judges as a company with large market potential, great impact, and near-term customer pipeline. We can't wait to see where they go from here."

Apellix's precision-controlled aerial robotics systems are based on its patented software platform that utilizes tethered and untethered drones to move workers from harm's way. Apellix is the only company with proven capability to measure the thickness of steel on a 300-foot flare stack or clean and paint a wind turbine 260 feet off the ground. With proprietary circuitry, software, and power management systems Apellix-designed fsbdt drones serve as industrial tools capable of all-day continuous work.

The company's NDT (non-destructive testing) Drone physically touches structures to conduct a variety of necessary safety tests at heights and in confined spaces, without the need for cranes, scaffolding, or rope. It was recognized as a 2017 Innovation of the Year by the National Association of Corrosion Engineers. Deposits are now being accepted for its beta program.

The Cleaning and Coating Drone is a tethered platform for both painting and cleaning large-scale surfaces. Apellix is currently developing custom bespoke solutions for select partners, with an initial public release later this year.

About Apellix

Apellix, an early-stage software company based in Jacksonville, Florida, develops custom bespoke industrial solutions based on our aerial robotics platform. Our patented software and sensor arrays control precision flight to perform a wide range of tasks currently too expensive or too dangerous to otherwise perform. Video examples of Apellix drones at work can be seen at their YouTube Channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCGZfKwuPYruWdG6j9LyqiMQ

Media inquiries:

Carla Cook
carla@sharpskirts.com
512-827-9256

Investor inquiries:
Jeff McCutcheon
jeff@boardadv.com
904-306-0907

press@Apellix.com
***@apellix.com
