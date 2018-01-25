 
Industry News





New Senior Fitness Class to Launch in February in Holly Hill

Personal trainer and senior fitness expert Artie Gardella.
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - Jan. 30, 2018 - PRLog -- Personal trainer and owner of Synergy Senior Fitness Artie Gardella - "Artie G", is pleased to announce that he will launch a new senior fitness class in Holly Hill starting Tuesday, February 6th, 2018. The classes will be held at the Church of Christ, 1725 South Ridgewood Avenue on Tuesdays and Fridays at 9:30AM.

"Seniors have specific needs for the maturing body that need to be addressed, including balance, range of motion, quick response, bone density and stamina to just name a few," he added. Classes are open to the public, they run about 45 minutes and are for seniors of all Fitness levels. Synergy senior Fitness accepts most health coverage insurances and receives a donation for all others with no coverage.

Synergy senior Fitness classes have been in operation for over 10 years in Palm Coast at St. Thomas Episcopal Church 5400 fsbdt Belle Terre Parkway (https://maps.google.com/?q=5400+Belle+Terre+Parkway&entry=gmail&source=g) and have since expanded to the Palm Coast First Baptist Church 6050 Palm Coast Parkway NW (https://maps.google.com/?q=6050+Palm+Coast+Parkway+NW&...), Grace Episcopal Church 4110 South Ridgewood Avenue (https://maps.google.com/?q=4110+South+Ridgewood+Avenue&am...) in Port Orange, a special Balance And Motion (BAM) class at the Florida Health Care Community Wellness and Education Center 461 South Nova Road (https://maps.google.com/?q=461+South+Nova+Road&entry=gmail&source=g) in Ormond Beach, and now the newest class in Holly Hill.

"Artie G" has been in the fitness industry for over 15 years and specializes in fitness training for seniors as well as those with Parkinson's, post rehab. He offers other classes throughout Flagler and Volusia Counties. He can be reached at 386-931-3485, or online at www.SynergySeniorFitness.com or https://www.facebook.com/synergyseniorfitness.

Synergy Senior Fitness
Source:Synergy Senior Fitness
