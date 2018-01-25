News By Tag
New Senior Fitness Class to Launch in February in Holly Hill
"Seniors have specific needs for the maturing body that need to be addressed, including balance, range of motion, quick response, bone density and stamina to just name a few," he added. Classes are open to the public, they run about 45 minutes and are for seniors of all Fitness levels. Synergy senior Fitness accepts most health coverage insurances and receives a donation for all others with no coverage.
Synergy senior Fitness classes have been in operation for over 10 years in Palm Coast at St. Thomas Episcopal Church 5400 fsbdt Belle Terre Parkway (https://maps.google.com/?
"Artie G" has been in the fitness industry for over 15 years and specializes in fitness training for seniors as well as those with Parkinson's, post rehab. He offers other classes throughout Flagler and Volusia Counties. He can be reached at 386-931-3485, or online at www.SynergySeniorFitness.com or https://www.facebook.com/
Synergy Senior Fitness
***@aol.com
