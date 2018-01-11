PAG has been named "Leading Corporate/M&A Lawyer of the Year - LatAm"

Contact

-- Private Advising Group (www.pag.law)has been named "Leading Corporate/M&A Lawyer of the Year - Latin America" by Lawyer International's – Legal 100 as part of its prestigious 2018 Awards.Lawyer International's – Legal 100 – 2018 – Awards recognize a select number of leading professional firms and individuals, across the globe, for their individual areas of specialization, within their geographical location as decided by 88,233 votes.PAG partner Sofia Yague reacted "We are humbled by the continued support of our clients. We are a specialized law firm, not interested in growing & with no PR budget. Our clients and friends go out of their way to show their support by nominating us for world fsbdt class awards. We are grateful."Juan Pablo Cappello, a co founder of PAG, said "PAG is a unique law firm. Most of our lawyers like Jackson Hwu, Pieter Wetys, & Liz Flores are dual-licensed or have worked in Latin America. We offer our family office clients and our entrepreneurial clients a unique platform and we appreciate their continued support."