All New Series Coming to Gossamer Grove

 
 
The Savannah Series is coming soon to Lennar's Gossamer Grove.
The Savannah Series is coming soon to Lennar's Gossamer Grove.
 
SHAFTNER, Calif. - Jan. 11, 2018 - PRLog -- Lennar Central Valley has announced plans to bring the Savannah Series of home designs to the Gossamer Grove masterplan in Shafter, California. This series includes four distinctive floorplans inspired by the quaintness of Southern style. They showcase unqiue exterior detailing, bright white kitchens and open, free-flowing interior spaces. Coming soon, furnished models are expected to open this Spring.

"We are so excited bring the fresh Savannah Series to our Gossamer Grove community," Vice President of Sales and Marketing Susan Wilke said. "These gorgeous homes answer the growing need for fresh and bright kitchens, offering the best new floorplan designs and cutting-edge smart home technology."

Savannah at Gossamer Grove will feature four floorplans, ranging in size from approximately 1,450 to 2,223 square feet. Homes will offer two to four bedrooms, two to two-and-a-half bathrooms and two-bay garages, making these floorplans perfect for fsbdt families of all sizes, including first-time buyers, growing households and empty-nesters. These homes will be located off Highway 99, at 7th Standard and Calloway. For more information and to sign up for the VIP interest list visit us online (https://www.lennar.com/New-Homes/California/Bakersfield/P...)or call (661) 836-8601.

The Savannah Series' Everything's Included® package has modern details like plank tile flooring with stylish faux wood finish, white quartz countertops and European-inspired white shaker cabinetry – all designer upgraded features at no extra cost. These homes also feature the latest in smart home automation, including Wi-Fi enabled thermostats and garage doors, commercial-strength internet coverage and more.

More information on homes across the Bakersfield market can be found by visiting www.lennar.com/bakersfield.

For more information on Lennar's communities in the Gossamer Grove area, visit www.lennar.com/gossamergrove.

With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders and proudly remains steadfast in their commitment toward quality, value and integrity. Lennar has a longstanding history of building exceptional homes in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.

Media Contact
Valerie Sheets
valerie.sheets@lennar.com
9492830202
Email:***@lennar.com Email Verified
Click to Share