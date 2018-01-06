 
Vanacore Homes Donates Funds to Volusia County Sheriff's Foundation to Support SWAT Team

 
 
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. - Jan. 11, 2018 - PRLog -- Scott and Todd Vanacore, owners of Vanacore Homes, are pleased to announce they have donated $2,500 to support individual medical kits for the Volusia County Sheriff Office SWAT Team.

The idea for donations transpired when, last year, Vanacore decided to host the local National Night Out at Halifax Plantation. Officials from various emergency medical services attended the event, including Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood. That night, Scott and Todd Vanacore learned about the need for these kits for the SWAT team and offered to provide support for them.

"It is a Vanacore Homes priority to remain engaged and involved in our local community," said Scott Vanacore. "We were excited to be presented with an opportunity to provide support within a critical area of our sheriff's department and we consider this an excellent way to demonstrate our gratitude to the entire department for all they sacrifice to serve Volusia County."

Scott and Todd presented a check to Volusia County Sheriff's Foundation last month.

(Photo caption: From left, fsbdt Todd Vanacore, Edith Shelley, chair of Volusia County Sheriff's Foundation, and Scott Vanacore)

About Vanacore Homes

Founded in 1991 by brothers Scott and Todd Vanacore, Vanacore Homes has developed a tradition of building quality homes, having constructed nearly 2,500 homes in Volusia and Flagler Counties. As Volusia County natives, the brothers formed the company to continue their family legacy, which is firmly rooted in both real estate and construction in Volusia and Flagler Counties. The brothers are true craftsmen and have developed a company culture that prides itself on providing a quality experience at every level of the home building process and delivering value that will last a lifetime.

Vanacore Homes can be reached by phone at 800-369-1293, or online at www.vanacorehomes.com or https://www.facebook.com/VanacoreHome.)

Contact
Nancy Collins
***@vanacorehomes.com
Source:Vanacore Homes
Email:***@vanacorehomes.com Email Verified
