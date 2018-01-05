News By Tag
Goodwill Industries Offers Classes for Entrepreneurs
Coaching for start-up businesses begins Feb. 5 in Cape Coral
The MicroEnterprise Institute is a six-week training program to help aspiring small business owners start new ventures and grow their small businesses. Participants work with a business coach to develop their ideas into a start-up plan.
Classes, scheduled from 6-9 p.m., will cover topics such as legal aspects to accounting; marketing to insurance. Experienced business owners serve as mentors in the class. Program funding is provided by the City of Cape Coral, Richard M. Schulze Foundation and the US Department of Housing and Urban Development.
To apply, visit www.goodwillswfl.org/
Goodwill's programs in Southwest Florida include Pathways to Opportunity, Job-Link Resource Centers, small business training classes, disability-accessible fsbdt housing, and more. The retail stores collect and sell donated items and new goods, which help fund the services and programs offered in Southwest Florida. 89 cents of every dollar goes back into supporting Goodwill's programs and services in our Southwest Florida area. The organization is currently in its 51st year of operation.
For more information about Goodwill Industries of Southwest Florida, visit www.goodwillswfl.org.
