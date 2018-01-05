 
News By Tag
* Small Business
* Entrepreneuer
* Microenterprise
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Cape Coral
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2018
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
111098765

Goodwill Industries Offers Classes for Entrepreneurs

Coaching for start-up businesses begins Feb. 5 in Cape Coral
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Small Business
Entrepreneuer
Microenterprise

Industry:
Education

Location:
Cape Coral - Florida - US

CAPE CORAL, Fla. - Jan. 10, 2018 - PRLog -- Entrepreneurs looking for help to start a business are invited to apply for MicroEnterprise Institute's upcoming classes, which begin Feb. 5. The Monday and Thursday evening classes, offered by Goodwill Industries of Southwest Florida, will be in Cape Coral at the Nicholas Annex Community Room (815 Nicholas Pkwy East).

The MicroEnterprise Institute is a six-week training program to help aspiring small business owners start new ventures and grow their small businesses. Participants work with a business coach to develop their ideas into a start-up plan.

Classes, scheduled from 6-9 p.m., will cover topics such as legal aspects to accounting; marketing to insurance. Experienced business owners serve as mentors in the class. Program funding is provided by the City of Cape Coral, Richard M. Schulze Foundation and the US Department of Housing and Urban Development.

To apply, visit www.goodwillswfl.org/microenterprise or call (239) 995-2106 ext. 2215 for more information. The session cost is $80; applicants who meet certain income guidelines may be eligible to volunteer in lieu of payment.

Goodwill's programs in Southwest Florida include Pathways to Opportunity, Job-Link Resource Centers, small business training classes, disability-accessible fsbdt housing, and more. The retail stores collect and sell donated items and new goods, which help fund the services and programs offered in Southwest Florida. 89 cents of every dollar goes back into supporting Goodwill's programs and services in our Southwest Florida area. The organization is currently in its 51st year of operation.

For more information about Goodwill Industries of Southwest Florida, visit www.goodwillswfl.org.

Contact
Susan Hegarty
***@goodwillswfl.org
End
Source:Goodwill Industries of Southwest Florida
Email:***@goodwillswfl.org Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Goodwill Industries of Southwest Florida, Inc. PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 10, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share