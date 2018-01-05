 
News By Tag
* PUSH YOUR BOOK
* Keymedia Public Relations
* Agents & Authors
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Books
* More Industries...
News By Location
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2018
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
111098765

Get Your Book to An Agent in 10 Easy Steps--KeyMedia Public Relations Announces PUSH YOUR BOOK

 
 
PUSH YOUR BOOK a division of KeyMedia Public Relations
PUSH YOUR BOOK a division of KeyMedia Public Relations
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* PUSH YOUR BOOK
* Keymedia Public Relations
* Agents & Authors

Industry:
* Books

Location:
* New York City - New York - US

Subject:
* Services

NEW YORK - Jan. 10, 2018 - PRLog -- KeyMedia Public Relations, a boutique West Village public relations firm, are pleased to announce the start of a new division: PUSH YOUR BOOK. PUSH YOUR BOOK is designed to help the busy author efficiently and expertly get their book to the attention of the right agent, by breaking the process down into ten essential steps.

Finding an agent can be an intimidating process especially for the first-time author. "Thousands of listings are available in books and online however it can be difficult and daunting to select the agent who is right for your project," says Maryanne Bertollo, an associate at KeyMedia, who has a vast knowledge of literature as well as a BA from Bennington College. "Even if you can identify the right agent your initial marketing materials, including the synopsis of your manuscript, are crucial to capturing the interest which might lead to a deal. Part of what we do at PUSH YOUR BOOK is to go over your synopsis and your author's bio with a practiced, objective eye and fine tune them.  We carefully select five agents that we feel are right for you, based on our experience in PR and publishing. Basically, we serve as your liaison every step of the way--from fsbdt choosing the appropriate agents to crafting and sending out the inquiry letter; we even do follow-ups." Bertollo adds, "While PUSH YOUR BOOK doesn't guarantee publication, it does make the introduction of an author and his or her manuscript to a professional agent a lot easier."

PUSH YOUR BOOK is an author-friendly, extremely affordable tool that eliminates the need for the writer to act as a business person and frees him or her to do what comes naturally--write! To learn more about PUSH YOUR BOOK, and to see the ten steps that will help guide an author towards publication, please see the PUSH YOUR BOOK page at: https://keymediapublicrelations.wordpress.com/push-your-b...

About KeyMedia Public Relations: Located in New York City, KeyMedia Public Relations is a results-driven, boutique PR firm and Production Company owned and operated by Denise Marsa. The company provides a full spectrum of services, ranging from creative to strategic to advisory.

Media Contact
Maryanne Bertollo
***@keymediapublicrelations.com
End
Source:KeyMedia Public Relations
Email:***@keymediapublicrelations.com Email Verified
Tags:PUSH YOUR BOOK, Keymedia Public Relations, Agents & Authors
Industry:Books
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Subject:Services
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
KeyMedia Public Relations/Denise Marsa Productions News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 10, 2018 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share