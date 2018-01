Get Your Book to An Agent in 10 Easy Steps--KeyMedia Public Relations Announces PUSH YOUR BOOK

PUSH YOUR BOOK a division of KeyMedia Public Relations

-- KeyMedia Public Relations, a boutique West Village public relations firm, are pleased to announce the start of a new division:is designed to help the busy author efficiently and expertly get their book to the attention of the right agent, by breaking the process down into ten essential steps.Finding an agent can be an intimidating process especially for the first-time author. "Thousands of listings are available in books and online however it can be difficult and daunting to select the agent who is right for your project," says Maryanne Bertollo, an associate at KeyMedia, who has a vast knowledge of literature as well as a BA from Bennington College. "Even if you can identify the right agent your initial marketing materials, including the synopsis of your manuscript, are crucial to capturing the interest which might lead to a deal. Part of what we do atis to go over your synopsis and your author's bio with a practiced, objective eye and fine tune them. We carefully select five agents that we feel are right for you, based on our experience in PR and publishing. Basically, we serve as your liaison every step of the way--from fsbdt choosing the appropriate agents to crafting and sending out the inquiry letter; we even do follow-ups."Bertollo adds, "Whiledoesn't guarantee publication, it does make the introduction of an author and his or her manuscript to a professional agent a lot easier."is an author-friendly, extremely affordable tool that eliminates the need for the writer to act as a business person and frees him or her to do what comes naturally--write!To learn more about, and to see the ten steps that will help guide an author towards publication, please see thepage at: https://keymediapublicrelations.wordpress.com/ push-your-b... About: Located in New York City, KeyMedia Public Relations is a results-driven, boutique PR firm and Production Company owned and operated by Denise Marsa. The company provides a full spectrum of services, ranging from creative to strategic to advisory.