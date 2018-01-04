News By Tag
Guadalupe Center names Omar Jaimes as student speaker for 2018 Signature Event, "Welcome Aboard"
From a young age, Jaimes was told that a higher education was unnecessary, however, he was inspired by his hardworking mother, who serves as his motivation for success. Jaimes has been enrolled in the college preparatory Tutor Corps Programs at Guadalupe Center since his freshman year of high school, and has worked tirelessly to achieve excellent grades in school and excel academically. Over the years, he also became involved in several clubs and organizations, while volunteering his time to give back to his community. He will graduate from Immokalee High School this spring, and has already been accepted to the University of Missouri and Saint John's University in Minnesota.
"Breaking the cycle of poverty through education is our mission here at Guadalupe Center, and we couldn't be more pleased to introduce a student who represents the tremendous impact of education, and why we're so passionate about bringing these life-changing resources to the students of Immokalee," said Dawn Montecalvo, president of Guadalupe Center. "We are proud of Omar's continued efforts to build a foundation for a successful future, and we look forward to our community coming together to support educational programs that help provide endless possibilities to children in Immokalee."
Presented by The Moglia Family Foundation on behalf of Amy and Paul Heuerman, Guadalupe Center's Signature Event is renowned for its fun atmosphere and great entertainment, featuring a live band, gourmet dinner and live auction. Proceeds from the annual signature event will directly benefit Guadalupe Center's three educational programs serving Immokalee students from cradle to career: Early Childhood Education, After-school Tutoring & Summer Enrichment and college preparatory Tutor Corps Programs.
Auction items may be previewed at a pre-event Captain's Party hosted fsbdt by MarineMax Naples Yacht Center and sponsored by Seminole Casino. Auction items are being provided through the generosity of Hamilton Harbor Yacht Club, MarineMax Naples Yacht Center,Port Royal Jewelers, Preferred Travel & Seabourn, and Waterside Shops.
The sponsors of "Welcome Aboard" include JP Morgan Chase & Co., Capital Wealth Advisors, Lee Health Foundation, Life in Naples, Luma Capital, Merrill Lynch Private Bank, Naples Daily News, Northern Trust, Priority Marketing, The Ibarra Calleja Group at Morgan Stanley and Waterside Builders.
For more information on the 2018 Signature Event, to purchase tickets, or to learn more about Guadalupe Center and its work, visit www.guadalupecenter.org.
About Guadalupe Center
Guadalupe Center is a purpose-driven, nonprofit organization with proven results in creating endless possibilities for the students of Immokalee through education and fostering personal and academic success that leads to economic independence. With a focus on breaking the cycle of poverty through education, Guadalupe Center is proud of the children's accomplishments:
