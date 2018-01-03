News By Tag
Cypress Integration Solutions and Farpointe Data join forces to supply OSDP access control products
The Security Industry Association encourages broad adoption of the OSDP standard, and recommends specifying OSDP for any access control installations that require real security and/or will be used in government or other higher security settings.
The Open Supervised Device Protocol (OSDP) standard is replacing the Wiegand protocol. Farpointe Data's RFID readers and receivers with OSDP, and the Cypress OSMIUM™ line of Wiegand-to-OSDP converters are designed specifically to create a simple migration path to the new standard.
"Farpointe continues to show itself as a leader in adopting the OSDP standard," said Paul Ahern, President at Cypress Integration Solutions. "Cypress is excited to partner with Farpointe to bring this secure solution to their customers."
The OSDP protocol exceeds Wiegand's capabilities, and secures the Wiegand hacking vulnerability. OSDP also offers 2-way communication for today's sophisticated processing requirements, fsbdt withstands the elements, and enables easier installations. SIA officials encourage integrators to benefit from OSDP, which is on track to become an ANSI standard.
"SIA is thrilled about the proliferation of vendors releasing solutions that are powered by OSDP," said Joe Gittens, SIA Director of Standards. "Cypress and Farpointe Data are among the growing number of SIA member companies that are leading the industry charge, using OSDP to deliver simple, yet secure approaches to their customers."
The Cypress OSMIUM line of Wiegand-OSDP converters is currently available through the Cypress website, below, as well as reputable distributors.
About Cypress Integration Solutions
Cypress Integration Solutions has 35 years of expertise in developing access control solutions which are manufactured here in the USA and in use worldwide. Currently available solutions include wireless Wiegand extenders, wireless handheld readers, data format converters, fiber and wired Wiegand reader extenders, and products incorporating the Security Industry Association's Open Supervised Device Protocol (OSDP) standard. Cypress also custom-engineers solutions and provides OEM and ODM products. CypressIntegration.com
About Farpointe Data
Since 2003, Farpointe Data has become the trusted OEM partner for premium RFID readers and credentials, including proximity, smart and long range solutions, for access control professionals around the world. These specialists have come to count on Farpointe's exacting designs, superior manufacturing, competitive prices and excellent performance to enhance their access control systems. FarpointeData.com (http://www.farpointedata.com/
Contact
Cypress Integration Solutions
***@cyprx.com
