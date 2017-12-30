 
Conservancy of Southwest Florida hosts free, guided nature walks in Naples

 
 
NAPLES, Fla. - Jan. 4, 2018 - PRLog -- For locals and their guests looking to enjoy the great outdoors during Florida's seasonal months, the Conservancy of Southwest Florida offers free guided nature walks through April 2018. Briggs Boardwalk at Rookery Bay and Clam Pass, both in Naples, are picturesque settings for guided walking tours, each offering a truly unique experience. Throughout each tour, trained naturalists narrate and educate participants about local flora and fauna, providing guests with an immersive eco-experience.

Clam Pass County Park, just north of Naples, showcases vistas of a beautiful beach amid a scenic boardwalk traversing a vibrant and unique natural habitat. Walkers have the luxury of learning as they stroll, while volunteer naturalists point out special trees that dominate the scenery. Birding enthusiasts often enjoy sightings of beautiful shore birds, Pileated woodpeckers, and Yellow-crowned night herons along the way. Clam Pass guided nature walks meet at the tram stop gazebo near the parking lot Monday – Saturday at 9 a.m. The walk lasts approximately two hours. On Sundays, walkers will find a tour guide wearing an orange vest, situated near the pass between 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Meanwhile, Briggs Boardwalk, just south of Naples, is a Great Florida Birding Trail site open from dusk to dawn, year-round. The half-mile boardwalk is a self-directed nature trail passing through five unique habitats, including scrub and brackish ponds. Signs along the walk describe the flora and fauna in each community and volunteers help fsbdt visitors identify plants, birds and other animals they may encounter while out on the trail. A spotting scope set up on an elevated observation platform also overlooks brackish ponds. Conservancy volunteers man this breathtaking walk seven days a week, January through April, from 9 a.m. – noon, except in inclement weather and on holidays. Guided tours take place at 10 a.m. daily from January through March. For more information on either tour, please visit www.conservancy.org/offsite/nature-walks or call 239-262-0304.

About the Conservancy of Southwest Florida:
The Conservancy of Southwest Florida is a not-for-profit environmental protection organization with a 50-year history focused on the issues impacting the water, land wildlife and future of Collier, Lee, Charlotte, Hendry and Glades counties. The Conservancy accomplishes this mission through the combined efforts of its experts in the areas of environmental science, policy, education and wildlife rehabilitation. The Conservancy of Southwest Florida, world-class Nature Center and von Arx Wildlife Hospital are headquartered in Naples, Florida, 1495 Smith Preserve Way, south of the Naples Zoo off Goodlette-Frank Road. Learn more about the Conservancy's work and how to support the quality of life in Southwest Florida www.conservancy.org.

Contact
Holly Boldrin, APR, CPRC, Priority Marketing
239-267-2638, mediarelations@prioritymarketing.com
***@prioritymarketing.com
Source:Conservancy of Southwest Florida
