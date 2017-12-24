News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Join Kuhl's Circus Of Outrageous for a Really Cool New Year
Kuhl's Circus Of Outrageous Album is due to be released - Join the Kuhl Kollectiv now for as little as One Dollar!
Light show, lasers, mist and bubbles and dancing from the first note to the last - it was a glittering affair.
Dress code was, of course 'Outrageous' and the guests embraced the theme to the very hilt.
The album was played in sequence and in its entirety. With a band of superb musicians including Cas and Mike from Kuhl, augmented by Lar Hughes guitar, Sam Weller drums and Matt Black on bass.
The next live forays will be on the fsbdt festival circuit, so catch Kuhl while you can.
The launch party and performance was filmed by a team of four photographers and the resulting footage is now in the editing suite with an hour long documentary in mind. The film will include rehearsal and recording sessions, plus interviews with Cas and Mike filmed over the past eighteen months.
Kuhl has now embarked on a crowdfunding campaign with IndieGoGo to further the Kuhl Kollectiv project. Funding begins with as little as One Dollar.
Check the link for more information:
https://www.indiegogo.com/
Media Contact
Ubertanz
kuhl@ubertanz.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse