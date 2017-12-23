News By Tag
Katarina Line Optimizes Land Tours for 2018 to Highlight Culinary and Nature-Based Activities
Similar Customizable Group Programs Available Offering Wide-Ranging 'Experiential Odysseys'
These itineraries are also customizable. Katarina Line can work with travel agents to design unique programs to meet the special requirements and interest of their small groups. These can include a combination of land and cruise vacations. Katarina Line pays travel agent commissions on all bookings.
Prices for Katarina Line's 8-night Harmony tour start at $2,117, based on double occupancy, and include all breakfasts, two lunches and dinners per the itinerary, and the services of an English speaking guide. Prices for the 8-night Rhapsody tour start at $1,482, based on double occupancy, and include all breakfasts , four dinners and four quality gastronomical experiences in wineries and local restaurants. All tours have guaranteed departures.
"We continue to enhance our itineraries to meet the needs of our growing markets in North America, where travelers seek experiential vacations that immerse them in the historical, cultural and culinary traditions of the destinations,"
Walk This Way
Katarina Line's Harmony tour offers guaranteed departures from Venice and terminates in Split. It is recommended for travelers seeking soft adventures that feature urban walks and gentle nature hikes. Activities include a guided tour of the Slovenian resort town of Bled and a boat ride on its namesake lake, as well as a tour of Klagenfurt, the capital city of the southern Austrian province of Carinthia.
Other excursions lead guests through the Croatian coastal town of Opatija, once the famous winter resort of the Austrian elite, and an exploration of the Vrelo Cave, the world's deepest and one of the oldest underwater caves. The tour concludes with a memorable stroll through one of Croatia's most spectacular natural wonders and a UNESCO World Heritage site – Plitvice Lakes National Park – known for its mesmerizing waterfalls and oasis of interconnected lakes. Guests also visit the Pula Amphitheatre in Croatia, one of the best preserved Roman Amphetheatres in the world. fsbdt Guests can then connect to one of many Katarina Line cruises that depart from Split to further extend their holiday on the Adriatic Sea.
Katarina's Rhapsody Tour – 'Music to the Pallet'
Katarina Line's Rhapsody tour is "like music to the pallet," according to Hauptfeld. In addition to numerous guided tours of picturesque towns from the north of Croatia to the south, the tour features "high quality" gastronomic experiences that include a wine tasting at the Bibich Winery, a main Dalmatian wine producer, where guests will be treated to the Dalmatian Debit white wine, Cuvee Shiraz and Merlot. These will be accompanied by a serving of Croatian style Tapas. Guests will also enjoy a taste of the famous Plavac Mali wine in the town of Ston, accompanied by a demonstration of the wine-making process.
Truffles are on the menu on a visit to the Istrian Peninsula, while the traditional Dalmatian dish known as Pašticada is served at the Tragos restaurant in Trogir, a small island connected to the mainland by bridges. Trogir, a UNESCO World Heritage site, boasts a continuous existence of more than 2,300 years, during which it has absorbed the rich, cultural traditions of Greek, Roman, and Venetian influences – visible in the high concentration of palaces, churches and fortresses.
"Our Harmony tour has been called a 'visual delight,' because it treats guests to the wonders of nature across four different countries," said Hauptfeld. "Our Rhapsody tour is a 'gastronomic voyage' through the heart of Croatia. Whatever your interest, Katarina Line can help you design the vacation of your dream."
About Katarina Line
Katarina Line offers a wide range of culinary, cultural and historical tours of Croatia and its neighboring countries and is also one of Croatia's premier small ship cruise companies. The company serves more than 100,000 clients that include 30,000 cruise guests of all ages and budgets. Its growing fleet of more than 50 ships in six different categories offers guaranteed departures from the end of April to mid-October, operating out of the major tourist centers of Opatija, Split and Dubrovnik. Katarina Line offers guests the unique opportunity to experience the true Croatia and its stunning natural environment and picturesque Mediterranean towns. The company enjoys an exceptional relationship with travel agents, which account for more than 99% of all bookings worldwide. Katarina line is a member of many different travel associations, including USTOA, ASTA, NTA, ACTA, RDA, STAN and ETOA. For more information, call toll-free 1-800-485-3121 or visit www.katarina-
