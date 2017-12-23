News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
On Top Of a Cloud Announces Compilation Placement With Rosenklang Label
Rosenklang partners include Universal, Sony and Warner Music.
On Top Of a Cloud Singer/Songwriter, Deirdre Leah Faegre was delighted with the placement by Rosenklang:
"One day early in the month of September, 2005, I was doing cartwheels and handstands as usual when I started thinking about how great my life had been. And as I often would, started singing a song to go with what I was feeling and thinking about when I became aware of the song I was creating."
Rosenklang "works with artists, and partners [with] record companies distributing CDs both physically and digitally with its sales, concert and tour promoters, booking agencies and sound studios partners."
Returning to Sunny Pop Music Vol. 2, Deirdre continued:
"While walking back to class with the sun shining on me, I realized that I might forget this by the time I got home so I used 'dots' that go up and down to help me remember. A trained musician would not be able to do this--but I could."
Offering "complete management from the development of the artists, to the continuous support and advice," Rosenklang promotes "marketing measures, bookings, equipment, TV shows, technology, recordings, and CD distribution."
Deirdre added, "I was looking up at the sky and thought of lyrics such as 'birds that fly' and 'high in the sky.' But the most important line I came up with was what became the title, 'Shining In My Hair;' which I meant to suggest that I was different from others; something everyone noticed but can't put their finger on."
https://www.youtube.com/
Rosenklang's music titles are found on all of today's important sales and streaming platforms such as iTunes, Amazon, Spotify etc. and thus available worldwide.
Taxi, an independent artist and repertoire (A&R) firm that acts as a casting agent to the labels and Hollywood studios, describes Deirdre:
"...in my opinion, you are the best artist for these singer-songwriter or Classic Pop style[s]...nicely produced...Good musicianship--
"Sunny Pop Music Vol. 2 " is available from iTunes, Amazon and many other fine stores:
https://itunes.apple.com/
https://www.amazon.com/
About On Top Of a Cloud
On Top Of a Cloud, LLC is a KTHO Broadcast Partner, Music Publisher, Record Label and Recording facility located in Lake Tahoe.
For further information visit http://www.ontopofacloud.com/
Media Contact
Leland Thomas Faegre
***@aol.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Dec 23, 2017