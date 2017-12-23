On Top Of a Cloud Announces Compilation Placement With Rosenklang Label

On Top Of a Cloud Singer/Songwriter Deirdre Leah Faegre

-- On Top Of a Cloud is pleased to announce the placement of Deirdre Leah Faegre's,toa compilation CD from various artists by"a well-established label and music management company with over fifteen years of experience in the field of music marketing and management."Rosenklang partners include Universal, Sony and Warner Music.Singer/Songwriter, Deirdre Leah Faegre was delighted with the placement by Rosenklang:"One day early in the month of September, 2005, I was doing cartwheels and handstands as usual when I started thinking about how great my life had been. And as I often would, started singing a song to go with what I was feeling and thinking about when I became aware of the song I was creating."Rosenklang "works with artists, and partners [with] record companies distributing CDs both physically and digitally with its sales, concert and tour promoters, booking agencies and sound studios partners."Returning tocontinued:"While walking back to class with the sun shining on me, I realized that I might forget this by the time I got home so I used 'dots' that go up and down to help me remember. A trained musician would not be able to do this--but I could."Offering "complete management from the development of the artists, to the continuous support and advice," Rosenklang promotes "marketing measures, bookings, equipment, TV shows, technology, recordings, and CD distribution."Deirdre added, "I was looking up at the sky and thought of lyrics such as 'birds that fly' and 'high in the sky.' But the most important line I came up with was what became the title, 'Shining In My Hair;' which I meant to suggest that I was different from others; something everyone noticed but can't put their finger on."Rosenklang's music titles are found on all of today's important sales and streaming platforms such as iTunes, Amazon, Spotify etc. and thus available worldwide., an independent artist and repertoire (A&R) firm that acts as a casting agent to the labels and Hollywood studios, describes Deirdre:"...in my opinion, you are the best artist for these singer-songwriter or Classic Pop style[s]...nicely produced...Good musicianship--great playing...You're quite expressive...What impresses me is that you reach for vivid imagery in your lyrics...You have fsbdt a cool style and sound going as well...This music is very unique and has very strong artistic identity! I like the vocal performances a lot and I also really like the orchestral flair and arrangements...The music here is great...Very accomplished, well made, beautiful in fact...You have a lovely voice and a really unique melodic/lyric sense. What a beautiful talent you are! There are many interesting things happening melodically and musically...I will be paying attention to where you go from here...The lyrics express a heartfelt sentiment. The chord progression is well-crafted, with natural transitions between sections. The mood conjured by the music is a good fit for the emotional tone of the words. The musicianship is consistently impressive, and there is lots of tasty playing here. In particular, you create some great lush textures with the string orchestration."is available from iTunes, Amazon and many other fine stores:https://www.amazon.com/Shining-in-My-Hair/dp/B007FEFL8K/ref=sr_1_10?ie=UTF8&qid=1513985434&sr=8-10&keywords=deirdre+leah+faegreAboutOn Top Of a Cloud, LLC is a KTHO Broadcast Partner, Music Publisher, Record Label and Recording facility located in Lake Tahoe.For further information visit http://www.ontopofacloud.com/