Notion Press publishes Dr. Vikas' debut novel 'Lekhak Sahab'

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tags:

• Lekhaksahab

• Notionpress

• Vikas Industry:

• Books Location:

• Delhi - Delhi - India

End

-- Notion Press, India's fastest growing self-publishing company has published a passionate novel 'Lekhak Sahab' written by Dr. Vikas.'Lekhak Sahab is a motivational and inspirational story of a young boy who aspires to become a screenplay writer. While pursuing his graduation, the young boy falls in love with his childhood friend and life seems alright for him as he is all set to join his family business post completing his study. But life takes an unexpected turn when he realizes that his passion was leading his thoughts towards an un-traditional path that is- to become a writer.The uncertainty attached to his choice scares him, he fears of failing but despite that he decides to follow his heart. In this process, he discovers his strength, identity and true relationships. The gripping narration takes the reader through his journey by unfolding his struggle, sacrifice, life events, passion etc. The readers will be amazed by the story which ultimately reveals if he will be able to materialize wcj his dream and become a celebrated writer.Speaking about the same, the author Dr. Vikas, "Becoming an author is not an easy choice, I have often noticed that authors need to sacrifice and face many things. In many cases, people fail to understand a struggle of an author. I decided to narrate a story of an aspiring author because I wanted to let others know about their struggles and challenges. Everybody cannot be a writer, one requires niche skill to tell a story but people often judge them by financial status or fame. The process of becoming a celebrated author from an unknown writer is extremely challenging. I hope, this book will change people perspective about the writers.''Published by Notion Press, the book 'Lekhak Sahab' is currently available on Amazon, Notion Press bookstore and other e-commerce sites. Grab a copy of the book for enjoying a refreshing narration.Vikas is a doctor and was born and brought up in Delhi. After earning a medical degree, he is now based in Gurgaon, working as a government employee in the health sector.He loves writing and discussing cinema. His greatest passion is storytelling, and it has inspired him to write this novel. He is a strong believer in the fact that every human has the capability to achieve what he truly desires. You can often hear him say, "If nothing happens without a reason, why is it not true for dreams?"