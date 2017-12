Shezartech to be at India's biggest elearning event at the first Moodle Moot, Mumba

India's high growth on elearning has prompted LMS tecchnology companies like Moodle to take note and explore upcoming opportunities in the country.

shezartech - elearning company in India

Contact

Amit Sharma

***@shezartech.com Amit Sharma

End

-- Spokesperson – Munmun MookherjeePhone no – 9819361684Email – munmun@shezartech.comis excited to announce its participation at the global event Moodle Moot 2017 to be hosted by Moodle LMS at Mumbai India on 18-19December 2017. The event is expected to have enthusiastic participation of delegates from different industries.Mumbai, Maharashtra –15 Dec 2017 – Shezartech (http://www.shezartech.com/)announced today that it will be a LMS developer participant of the Moodle Moot event hosted by Moodle in Mumbai next week. Australia based, Moodle is the second largest open source Learning management system (LMS) platform. Shezartech has been developing solutions on Moodle platform since its 2014.Shezartech's delegation to Moodle Moot will be led by Munmun Mookherjee, President - business solutions. Shezartech CEO, Dhananjay Kumar stated that he was upbeat wcj about the Moodle Moot event in India and Shezartech looks forward to sharing their experiences and insights regarding development on Moodle LMS technology platform.A new age technology Solutions Company,focuses on developing Moodle based solutions along with specialized focus on mobile and web based Applications in the Learning Technology space with Learning analytics to add to their team strengths.their Landare 2 products built by Shezartech. Visit www.shezartech.com and www.Brainmint.io for more detailed information. Shezartech can be found on social media channels on facebook.com/Shezartech and twitter.com/Shezartech and Linkedin.Moodle Moot is hosted by Moodle LMS platform, the second largest open source learning management system platform in the world. Moodle is the largest LMS platform for higher education LMS in North America and Europe with over 50% of the market share as of fall of 2016. India being the fastest growing elearning market in the Asia Pacific region, Moodle has organized a 2 day conference for Moodle LMS users, developers and administrators at Mumbai, India.More details about Moodle Moot can be found on their website https://moodlemoot.org/while moodle can be found on https://moodle.org/Phone no – 9664024880Email – amits@shezartech.in