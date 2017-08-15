News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Shezartech wins Indian Leadership Conclave award 2017
Shezartech was awarded the most valuable IT and communications solutions company at the Indian Leadership conclave event that concluded 2 weeks ago.
Phone no – 9664024880
Email - amits@shezartech.in
Shezartech named India's Most valuable company in IT and communications solutions at Indian leadership conclave 2017.
Mumbai, Maharashtra – 21 Aug 2017 – www.shezartech.com announced today that it has been awarded the Most valuable company in IT and communications solutions. The India Leadership Conclave platform organizes the Leadership Conclave & Indian Affairs Business Leadership Awards backed by Network7 Media Group's Indian Affairs Magazine is certainly one of India's prestigious & coveted title since 2019. The Indian affairs magazine nominates and selects the Indian leadership awards across categories from the Business leader of the year to Emerging company of the year amongst the 50 categories of awards in areas of politics, business, technology.
Speaking at the event Satya Bramha, Chairman & Editor-In-Chief – Network 7 Media Group said that "Very importantly, India Leadership Conclave's mantra is very simple & clear. We dont follow a fixed set of rules of traditional theories of selecting a nominee in the final six list either based on seniority, age or celebrity status. We go by our research, experts advise & bring to light those talent & innovators who never got noticed in mainstream media or recognized. When they see their names in the big six final list, they feel proud, for us, that is the winning moments after relentlessly following & chasing for finding the credible name!"
Shezartech was honoured at a starry evening at the 8th Indian Leadership Conclave on 5th August 2017 at Sahara Star hotel in Mumbai. Speaking at the event Dhananjay Kumar, CEO of Shezartech said, "it was indeed an exciting moment for team Shezartech as their efforts behind getting this award in such short span of time. Shezartech is younger than Indian leadership conclave and it feels great to be honoured amongst the likes of Indian industry leaders like Wockhardt and Shriram transport finance". Munmun Mookherjee, President Business solutions at Shezartech stated "the award is a victory of the great team effort and the high standards of mobile development the team had set with their efforts in building the mobile LMS solution Brainmint".
About Shezartech –
Shezartech is a new age technology solutions company focused on developing mobile and web based enterprise applications and solutions powered by capabilities on analytics and digital marketing too. They also have 2 flagship enterprise products Nucleus e learning management system and Brainmint mobile learning application. More information can be found on their website www.shezartech.com. On social media Shezartech can be found on facebook.com/
Indian Leadership awards conclave
Website – http://indialeadershipconclave.in
Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/
Twitter – https://twitter.com/
Youtube - https://www.youtube.com/
Linkedin - https://
About the Indian Leadership Conclave
Indian Leadership Conclave awards have been rated in Asia as one of the most coveted and credible awards that honouring individuals and organizations annually at the India Leadership Conclave & Indian Affairs Business Leadership Awards events. Conceived and developed by Satya Bramha in 2009, Indian leadership conclave follows their unique methodology in identifying talent and awarding the leaders across fields of politics, business, science, academic and social spheres of India.
Phone no – 9664024880
Email – amits@shezartech.in
Video link – Awards ceremony (https://youtu.be/_
https://youtu.be/_
https://www.youtube.com/
Contact
Amit Sharma
+919664024880
***@shezartech.in
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse