VPS6 Offers Linux VPS Hosting on Full SSD Platform

VPS6 Linux VPS hosting packages featuring SSD VPS storage and rapid deployment in New York.
 
HACKENSACK, N.J. - Dec. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Virtualization hosting company VPS6 today announced the official launch of its Linux VPS hosting service. VPS6 will deploy Linux servers for customers in its USA datacenter, beginning immediately.

VPS6 hopes to expand its SSD VPS offerings to the greatest number of users possible, including developers, webmasters, and others using Linux VPS hosting. The company's VPS hosting platform is designed to accommodate small and large servers alike, and is touted as a high-performance, high-reliability solution for projects in all stages of production.

VPS6 will deploy the new Linux VPS hosting packages on the same hardware alongside its Windows VPS offerings, with a new feature distinguishing the VPS hosting platform: virtual servers are now available for deployment with wcj VPS6 in only a few minutes. The company has made improvements to both Windows and Linux server operating system environments to help facilitate the fastest, and most convenient virtual server deployments. With geographically diverse locations available, VPS6 hopes the service will appeal to organizations and users around the world.

VPS6 has chosen to work with renowned data center providers, as well as hardware manufacturers HP and Intel, to provide the high-performance technology basis for its automated SSD VPS hosting platform.

For more information about Linux VPS hosting services offered by VPS6, visit: https://www.VPS6.net/

VPS6
***@vps6.net
Vps, Data Center
Technology
Hackensack - New Jersey - United States
