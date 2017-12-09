 
Industry News





December 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
1514131211109

Loop AI Labs Wins The Aragon Research 2017 Innovation Award for Machine Learning

 
 
SAN FRANCISCO - Dec. 14, 2017 - PRLog -- Loop AI Labs (http://www.loop.ai/), a Silicon Valley company ranked as a top-tier provider of cognitive computing technologies, was the recipient of the Innovation Award 2017 in the Machine Learning category at the 3rd Annual Aragon Research Innovators and Hot Vendor Awards.

Hosted at the Pullman Hotel in Redwood Shores, CA, Loop AI Labs was joined by other Innovators for the award ceremony. Aragon Research recognized the 2017 Innovators because they are leading the charge for change in their markets – or even creating entirely new categories – by leveraging or combining technology that others have been slow to adopt.

Loop AI Labs offers Global 2000 companies an integrated HW/SW cognitive stack that powers the first and only commercial unsupervised human-capacity technology in the cognitive computing marketplace.

Viqar Shariff, Chief Strategy Officer at Loop AI Labs, comments: "We would like to thank Aragon Research for recognizing Loop AI Labs. It is fantastic to be acknowledged for the years of work that went into developing the Loop Q platform that we believe is poised to provide companies with cognitive computing solutions that will dramatically improve productivity and critical decision making."

About Loop AI Labs Cognitive Computing

Loop Q—Loop AI Labs' unsupervised cognitive computing platform—and the vertical Q Robots are critical engines of robotic process automation that will deliver large organizations across the tsunami of change brought by the Fourth Industrial Revolution, which has already triggered leadership shifts in every industry. By embedding Loop Q's human capacity cognitive technologies, organizations can now understand and make decisions based on all of the data at their disposal, 90% of which is currently wcj dark to computers. Our people, technology, and Loop Certified Partners are already helping major sectors of the economy in automotive, banking, healthcare, insurance, media, and retail to benefit from the massive efficiencies of a new era of cognitive technology, making people's lives easier, safer, and more productive. Loop AI Labs Cognitive Computing is headquartered in San Francisco, California, with offices throughout America, Europe, and Asia.

Media Contacts

Loop AI Labs

Marco Torresi, Head of Global PR & Analyst Relations

(415) 384-1678

media@loop.ai

Aragon Research

Patricia Lundy, Marketing Director

(408) 355-0252

PLundy@aragonresearch.com

