News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
New Homes for Sale in North Lauderdale 33068
First-time homebuyers interested in buying new construction, will find affordable townhomes in North Lauderdale
NORTH LAUDERDALE, Florida, December 13, 2017, – Tony L. Smith, PA announced today on his real estate blog that the affordable townhome community of The Crossings in North Lauderdale has started preconstruction sales.
New homes for sale in North Lauderdale are The Crossings is along SR 7 in North Lauderdale, and is the long awaited new townhome community in thriving North Lauderdale. Affordable townhomes will start at $254,900 and feature: 1,552 sq. ft with 3 full bedrooms, 2 ½ baths and 1-car garages. Homebuyers with VA financing are eligible for financing utilizing their Veterans home buyer benefits. The Crossings is also FHA first-time homebuyer friendly, and homebuyers may qualify for first-time downpayment assistance from the City of North Lauderdale. Homebuyer Advisors has also partnered with a lender to assist first-time homebuyers with financing.
Homeowners will enjoy the benefits of townhouse fee-simple living with minimal HOA requirements. Homebuyers can obtain wcj information at: The Crossings (http://www.tonysmithflorida.net/
About Tony L. Smith, PA (Broker Associate)+LCAM:
Based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Tony is a real estate broker associate at HomeBuyer Advisors LLC. Tony has been advising home buyers in real estate transactions in the Greater Fort Lauderdale area as a real estate broker associate, Tony has also earned the designation Accredit Buyers Representative (ABR) through the National Association of Realtors (NAR). Tony is also a member of the National Association of Exclusive Buyer Agents (NAEBA). Tony enjoys representing homebuyers in the Greater Fort Lauderdale area throughout the home buying process. Tony is also a Florida licensed LCAM and Florida Notary.
### MEDIA ONLY CONTACT
Tony L. Smith, PA - ABR®, Broker Associate, LCAM & Notary
HomeBuyer Advisors LLC
1451 W. Cypress Creek Rd, Suite 300
Ft. Lauderdale, FL 33309
Tel/Text: (954) 282-1814 |http://www.tonysmithflorida.net (http://tonysmithflorida.net/
tonysmithflorida@
Media Contact
Tony L. Smith PA, (Broker Associate)+LCAM
954-282-1814
***@yahoo.com
954-282-1814
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse
Page Updated Last on: Dec 13, 2017