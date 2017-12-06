News By Tag
Hunts Community Cancer Network recognised - Make a difference to people living with & beyond cancer
Susan Moore, who co-founded Hunts Community Cancer Network (HCCN) Charity as a cancer patient in Huntingdon was acknowledge for her role in "Making a Difference" to the people of Huntingdon who are living with and beyond cancer.
The 3rd Sector Care Awards 2017, hosted by Dame Esther Rantzen, showcased the innovation and care excellence of the not-for-profit care and support sector.
The 3rd Sector Care Award judges commented:
"Susan Moore, the winner of this category fits the criteria for the Making a Difference Award perfectly. HCCN was developed from nothing, with no funding for the people it supports, and this individual has been key to its growth and development. The judges commented that they found Susan Moore, Trustee of HCCN, to be humble and matter of fact during their interview with her, and that Susan did not always get to see the impact that HCCN has had on the development of the organisation and the lives of the people it supports. It was this combination of humility and determination that's enabled the charity to fill a gap where nothing existed before.
Susan's drive to help others is a model for the future support in the Community for those with Long-Term Conditions. She is instrumental in the development, efforts to grow and consolidate the Educational Conference, Get Active programme and fundraising for the Charity.
Gini Melesi, co-founder of HCCN and now Macmillan Quality Improvement Lead, NHS East of England Cancer Clinical Network commented: "Without the Charity – particularly Susan - we would not be able to provide the extra nurse training, innovative equipment and technology or provide patients with evidenced-based supportive activities such as the Level 3-type rehabilitation classes that the HCCN Charity fund for the NHS' Patients."
Activ8rlives would like to congratulate Susan Moore and HCCN for the pioneering work supporting the people of Huntingdonshire in their journey through and beyond their treatment. Susan is inspirational in her leadership role and we are very pleased that this work has been recognised through this prestigious award, especially given the very highest calibre of finalists that were short listed by the Judges.
About Aseptika Limited (Activ8rlives)
Aseptika Ltd began developing Activ8rlives in 2010 and is currently developing its third generation of integrated systems, which can be used by consumers and their healthcare service providers using a wide range of platforms or devices to better enable effective and easy self-monitoring. Incorporating sensors and monitors ranging from consumer accessories to in vitro diagnostics (IVDs), the systems currently focus on respiratory and cardiovascular disease, cancer, promoting physical activity, and weight management.
Active+ rehabilitation classes wcj integrating Activ8rlives self-monitoring technology began with cardiac rehabilitation classes. These classes have now been extended to include people with cancer in partnership with a local cancer charity HCCN who has pioneered a new exercise programme for patients before during and immediately after their treatment. Active+ is the result of a collaboration between Huntingdonshire District Council (HDC) Active Lifestyles, Huntingdonshire Community Cancer Network (HCCN) and enabled with Aseptika's innovative Activ8rlives health platform and supported by Eastern Academic Health Science Network (Eastern AHSN). This cross-organisational collaboration has been key to its success and deployment – a model Eastern AHSN is hoping to replicate across the Eastern region to reduce the workload of over-stretched NHS Hospitals.
About Hunts Community Cancer Network www.hccn.org.uk
Hunts Community Cancer Network (HCCN) comprised of the Hunts Community Cancer nursing team, the HCCN Charity and volunteers.
Working together and delivering a home-based nursing service, our aim is to help people who are recovering from or living with cancer in the Hunts area to take back their lives and to play an active part in managing their health. The team is based at the Woodlands Cancer Unit at Hinchingbrooke Hospital.
The 'Get Active' scheme and BuddyBand2's are rolling out across the Huntingdonshire area and will need continued funds from fundraising activities to ensure the charity can support everyone who wants access to it. Support can be given through the Just Giving page at: https://www.justgiving.com/
