2017 Power List: Black Women in Europe™ blog releases 8th "list of our own"
For 8 years black women across Europe have received the recognition they earned.
"Last year was the 10th Anniversary of the Black Women in Europe™ Blog and this year our 8th Power List", George says in wonderment. "8 years of highlighting such amazing women feels fabulous".
In 2010 the Black Women in Europe™ Blog released its first Power List naming 58 women across Europe in 6 categories. Since 2014 the list is scaled down to five to women and remains the only one of its kind that celebrates the achievement of black women across Europe.
The list, presented in alphabetical order, is intended to acknowledge powerful black women in Europe and to inspire others to reach their full potential. The list does not aim to assess rank but rather to showcase wcj influential women who, in some cases are well known and in others, are women who should be known.
This is the 2nd year that the Power List is dedicated to Derek McCullough, former List creative director, who died in 2015.
View the complete list:
Black Women in Europe™: Power List 2017 – A List of Our Own©:
http://blog.blackwomenineurope.com/
View the list on Slideshare: https://www.slideshare.net/
View the list on video: https://youtu.be/
Adrianne George
