 
News By Tag
* Europe, black women
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Lifestyle
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Stockholm
  Stockholm
  Sweden
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





December 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
111098765

2017 Power List: Black Women in Europe™ blog releases 8th "list of our own"

For 8 years black women across Europe have received the recognition they earned.
 
 
PL2017
PL2017
STOCKHOLM, Sweden - Dec. 10, 2017 - PRLog -- The Black Women in Europe™ blog, created in 2006 by Adrianne George, released its 8th Black Women in Europe™: Power List 2017  - A List of Our Own© that pays tribute to 7 women in the categories of Art, Culture, Entrepreneurship, Public Health, and Science.

"Last year was the 10th Anniversary of the Black Women in Europe™ Blog and this year our 8th Power List", George says in wonderment. "8 years of highlighting such amazing women feels fabulous".

In 2010 the Black Women in Europe™ Blog released its first Power List naming 58 women across Europe in 6 categories. Since 2014 the list is scaled down to five to women and remains the only one of its kind that celebrates the achievement of black women across Europe.

The list, presented in alphabetical order, is intended to acknowledge powerful black women in Europe and to inspire others to reach their full potential. The list does not aim to assess rank but rather to showcase wcj influential women who, in some cases are well known and in others, are women who should be known.

This is the 2nd year that the Power List is dedicated to Derek McCullough, former List creative director, who died in 2015.

View the complete list:
Black Women in Europe™: Power List 2017 – A List of Our Own©:
http://blog.blackwomenineurope.com/2017/12/09/black-women...

View the list on Slideshare: https://www.slideshare.net/ageorgegal/2017-black-women-in...



View the list on video: https://youtu.be/b9puFmNGpe8

Contact
Adrianne George
***@agcommunicationsgroup.com
End
Source:AG Communications Group
Email:***@agcommunicationsgroup.com Email Verified
Tags:Europe, black women
Industry:Lifestyle
Location:Stockholm - Stockholm - Sweden
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
AG Communications PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Dec 10, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share