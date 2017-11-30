 
News By Tag
* Ski
* Las Vegas
* Donor
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Sports
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Las Vegas
  Nevada
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





December 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
654321
November 2017
30

Lee Canyon Hosts Annual Ruby Cup Benefitting Nevada Donor Network on Saturday, January 13, 2018

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Ski
Las Vegas
Donor

Industry:
Sports

Location:
Las Vegas - Nevada - US

Subject:
Events

LAS VEGAS - Dec. 5, 2017 - PRLog -- Lee Canyon will host the third annual Ruby Cup on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018. The race is a benefit for the Nevada Donor Network, a nonprofit that coordinates, recovers, and allocates lifesaving organs and tissues for Nevada transplant patients. The Ruby Cup is 11 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. and is open to skiers and snowboarders of all ability levels. The all-ages event will also feature live music and a vendor fair.

Registration is available at the event until 2 p.m. The entry fee is $20, and all proceeds go to Nevada Donor Network who will be on site collecting additional monetary donations during the event. Registered organ donors with Nevada Donor Network race for free and Lee Canyon will make a $20 donation for every donor who participates. Racers are invited to complete multiple runs as they compete for prizes that include a 2018/19 Battle Born season pass; the winner of the Ruby Cup will receive a 2018/19 All Access season pass.

The race also honors the life and memory of Chris Ruby, a 20-year-old Las Vegas resident and snowboarder who passed away in 2014. A registered organ donor, Ruby's donated organs and tissues have helped 90 patients.

"Registering to be an organ donor with the Nevada Donor Network is easy and this selfless act can offer so much for local patients. The annual Ruby Cup helps the local snow sports community honor Chris' memory and recognize the life-changing gifts he gave as a donor," said Jim Seely, Lee Canyon's Marketing Director. Lee Canyon was recognized as the 2017 Community Champion at the Nevada Donor Network's awards gala on Oct. 14, 2017.

Lee Canyon's winter season is expected to run through March 2018, wcj weather permitting. Guests planning on visiting Lee Canyon are encouraged to purchase tickets on their website for online discounts and to avoid sold out dates. For more information on winter offerings and prices, visit www.leecanyonlv.com.

As part of POWDR's adventure lifestyle portfolio of mountain properties, Lee Canyon aims to offer guests memorable experiences that integrate entertainment with adventure in an amazing setting.

About Lee Canyon

Lee Canyon is located approximately one hour from downtown Las Vegas in the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest. Established in 1963, Lee Canyon offers guests 195 acres of terrain, 24 trails accessed via three chairlifts, 250 acres of hike-to terrain, and a lift-served tubing hill. Averaging more than 161 inches of snowfall annually, Lee Canyon offers ski and snowboard coaching, snowshoeing, terrain parks, and lodge amenities such as dining and retail, as well as a host of summer activities. For more information, please visit www.leecanyonlv.com and follow Lee Canyon on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Lee Canyon is part of the POWDR Adventure Lifestyle Co. portfolio.

Contact
Leslie Salguero
***@forteprlv.com
End
Source:
Email:***@forteprlv.com Email Verified
Tags:Ski, Las Vegas, Donor
Industry:Sports
Location:Las Vegas - Nevada - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Lee Canyon PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Dec 05, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share