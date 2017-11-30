Lee Canyon Hosts Annual Ruby Cup Benefitting Nevada Donor Network on Saturday, January 13, 2018

Contact

--will host the third annualon Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018. The race is a benefit for the, a nonprofit that coordinates, recovers, and allocates lifesaving organs and tissues for Nevada transplant patients. The Ruby Cup is 11 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. and is open to skiers and snowboarders of all ability levels. The all-ages event will also feature live music and a vendor fair.Registration is available at the event until 2 p.m. The entry fee is $20, and all proceeds go to Nevada Donor Network who will be on site collecting additional monetary donations during the event. Registered organ donors with Nevada Donor Network race for free and Lee Canyon will make a $20 donation for every donor who participates. Racers are invited to complete multiple runs as they compete for prizes that include a 2018/19 Battle Born season pass; the winner of the Ruby Cup will receive a 2018/19 All Access season pass.The race also honors the life and memory of Chris Ruby, a 20-year-old Las Vegas resident and snowboarder who passed away in 2014. A registered organ donor, Ruby's donated organs and tissues have helped 90 patients."Registering to be an organ donor with the Nevada Donor Network is easy and this selfless act can offer so much for local patients. The annual Ruby Cup helps the local snow sports community honor Chris' memory and recognize the life-changing gifts he gave as a donor," said Jim Seely, Lee Canyon's Marketing Director. Lee Canyon was recognized as the 2017 Community Champion at the Nevada Donor Network's awards gala on Oct. 14, 2017.Lee Canyon's winter season is expected to run through March 2018, wcj weather permitting. Guests planning on visiting Lee Canyon are encouraged to purchase tickets on their website for online discounts and to avoid sold out dates. For more information on winter offerings and prices, visit www.leecanyonlv.com.As part of POWDR's adventure lifestyle portfolio of mountain properties, Lee Canyon aims to offer guests memorable experiences that integrate entertainment with adventure in an amazing setting.Lee Canyon is located approximately one hour from downtown Las Vegas in the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest. Established in 1963, Lee Canyon offers guests 195 acres of terrain, 24 trails accessed via three chairlifts, 250 acres of hike-to terrain, and a lift-served tubing hill. Averaging more than 161 inches of snowfall annually, Lee Canyon offers ski and snowboard coaching, snowshoeing, terrain parks, and lodge amenities such as dining and retail, as well as a host of summer activities. For more information, please visit www.leecanyonlv.com and follow Lee Canyon on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Lee Canyon is part of the POWDR Adventure Lifestyle Co. portfolio.