Take One Community Program Newman's Own Foundation 500 KFundraiser

Margaret L. Hall

ramp1exit1@aol.com Margaret L. Hall

--Pontiac-Michigan Take One Community Program has joined the Newman's Own Foundation $500k Holiday Challenge, a fundraising competition on CrowdRise, the largest crowdfunding platform for good. Newman's Own Foundation $500k Holiday Challenge is a friendly fundraising campaign for eligible US-based 501(c)3 charities. Participating organizations will compete for half of one million dollars in prize money. Take One Community Program has joined the challenge on CrowdRise in hopes of raising money to support at- risk youth and young adults who need help and support.Our programs provide comprehensive after school programs that are fun, lively, and creative in a safe and secure environment. On a daily basis our youth will experience programs that nurture their minds, bodies, and spirits that incorporate skills such as independent thinking and learning to help them achieve success in school and life. Our goal is to support our communities, nation and wcj democracy by empowering our children to develop character traits which are vital for youth in today's society. "We are delighted to have the opportunity to raise financial support for our children said Take One Community Program CEO, Yohannes Bolds". The work we do helping children live a better quality of life is challenging but worthy they deserve so much."The Newman's Own Foundation $500k Holiday Challenge launched on CrowdRise on November 21, 2017 at 12 pm ET and runs through January 3, 2018 at 1:59 pm ET. There are 10 grand prizes up for grabs with the team that raises the most online winning $150,000 and 10th place winning $2,500. On #Giving Tuesday an additional $85,000 will be awarded to the top 3 charities. Plus, weekly Bonus Challenges enable charities to win up to another $115,000.Media Contact: Margaret L. Hall 248 227-0096