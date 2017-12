Charlie Myrick Joins Multiple Sclerosis Foundation

New Director of Corporate Development brings a fresh approach to marketing partnerships

Kasey Minnis

Director of Communications

Kasey Minnis
Director of Communications

-- The Multiple Sclerosis Foundation, known in the MS community as MS Focus, announced today that Charlie Myrick has joined the organization as their new director of corporate development.Myrick joins the organization at the height of a 20-year career with such notable organizations as the American Cancer Society, the American Heart Association, and Susan G. Komen Foundation. "From South Carolina, to California, and now in Florida," Myrick said, "I've held many positions, from Major Gifts Officer to Executive Director, in various nonprofits. I'm looking forward to this new challenge with an organization that does so much good in the MS community."In his role as Director of Corporate Development, Myrick will look for new opportunities that will benefit the Foundation's business partners as well as the individuals with MS whom the nonprofit serves. He also aims to increase the recognition corporate partners receive for their philanthropic support. "Our organization provides vital services that people with MS greatly need," said the Foundation's co-executive director, Jules Kuperberg. "Our corporate partners make that possible, and Charlie shares our belief that they should be acknowledged and appreciated for their aid to families affected by this disease."To learn more about marketing partnership wcj opportunities, contact Charlie Myrick at myrick@msfocus.org or 800-225-6495.