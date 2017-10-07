 
News By Tag
* Disaster Relief
* Multiple Sclerosis
* Aid
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Non-profit
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Fort Lauderdale
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
FrThWeTuMoSuSa
13121110987


MS Focus Provides Disaster Relief for People with MS

Nonprofit opens program to provide aid in Puerto Rico, California, and Gulf Coast
 
 
MS Focus: the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation
MS Focus: the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Disaster Relief
Multiple Sclerosis
Aid

Industry:
Non-profit

Location:
Fort Lauderdale - Florida - US

Subject:
Projects

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Oct. 12, 2017 - PRLog -- MS Focus today announced an additional allocation of funds to its existing programs that provide help for people with MS in disaster-affected areas, and the opening of a special application period just for clients who are disaster survivors. The organization offers emergency financial assistance and provides medical equipment, cooling supplies, and other needed items and services to improve quality of life for people with MS.

"Since our focus is on providing for the critical needs of people with MS, normally the calls for assistance after a disaster can be handled within the scope of our daily work," said Alan Segaloff, the Foundation's co-executive director. "But the back-to-back disasters – from the hurricanes that have affected Florida, Puerto Rico, and the Gulf coast to the wildfires in California – have increased the demand for our services greatly. As a result, we're allocating additional funds from our emergency reserves specifically to help people with MS in disaster areas."

The organization's Cooling Program, which provides cooling products for people with MS who experience debilitating symptoms when the temperature rises, ended its 2017 cycle on June 1, but a special application period for the program is now being opened for those in disaster zones. "Calls are coming in from people desperately wcj in need of these products in Puerto Rico," Segaloff said. "Because of the difficulties in shipping to the area right now, we're working closely with our friends at Fundación de Esclerosis Múltiple de Puerto Rico to get cooling vests, fans, and other items into the hands of people in need."

Other needs for disaster survivors are being met through the Emergency Assistance Grant, Transportation Assistance Grant, Assistive Technology Program, and other MS Focus services. Residents of disaster areas can use the standard applications for these programs, which are available online at http://www.msfocus.org, by email to support@msfocus.org, or by calling 888-673-6287.  No special application is required.

Contact
Kasey Minnis
***@msfocus.org
End
Source:Multiple Sclerosis Foundation
Email:***@msfocus.org Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Multiple Sclerosis Foundation, Inc PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 12, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share