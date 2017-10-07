News By Tag
MS Focus Provides Disaster Relief for People with MS
Nonprofit opens program to provide aid in Puerto Rico, California, and Gulf Coast
"Since our focus is on providing for the critical needs of people with MS, normally the calls for assistance after a disaster can be handled within the scope of our daily work," said Alan Segaloff, the Foundation's co-executive director. "But the back-to-back disasters – from the hurricanes that have affected Florida, Puerto Rico, and the Gulf coast to the wildfires in California – have increased the demand for our services greatly. As a result, we're allocating additional funds from our emergency reserves specifically to help people with MS in disaster areas."
The organization's Cooling Program, which provides cooling products for people with MS who experience debilitating symptoms when the temperature rises, ended its 2017 cycle on June 1, but a special application period for the program is now being opened for those in disaster zones. "Calls are coming in from people desperately wcj in need of these products in Puerto Rico," Segaloff said. "Because of the difficulties in shipping to the area right now, we're working closely with our friends at Fundación de Esclerosis Múltiple de Puerto Rico to get cooling vests, fans, and other items into the hands of people in need."
Other needs for disaster survivors are being met through the Emergency Assistance Grant, Transportation Assistance Grant, Assistive Technology Program, and other MS Focus services. Residents of disaster areas can use the standard applications for these programs, which are available online at http://www.msfocus.org, by email to support@msfocus.org, or by calling 888-673-6287. No special application is required.
Kasey Minnis
***@msfocus.org
