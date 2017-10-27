 
November Marks National Bladder Health Month for MS Focus

National MS organization seeks to break down stigma for persons affected by bladder dysfunction
 
 
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Nov. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- MS Focus: the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation, is an organization dedicated to helping people live at their best with MS. One of the challenging symptoms people with MS may face is bladder dysfunction. Today, MS Focus kicks off the Bladder Health Month campaign along with the Urology Care Foundation, American Urological Association and numerous other organizations from the Bladder Health Alliance.

This month-long awareness campaign was developed to increase the focus on "Getting the Facts, Getting Diagnosed and Taking Control" of bladder health. Bladder health support materials are now available at: www.AUAnet.org/BHM17  and www.UrologyHealth.org/BHM17

Multiple Sclerosis can affect the bladder in several ways, adding even more symptoms to this complicated, chronic illness. Each day, millions of Americans struggle with the effects of such bladder conditions and disease such as urinary incontinence, overactive and underactive bladder, interstitial cystitis, urinary tract infections, nocturia, bedwetting, bladder cancer and neurogenic bladder. These conditions can have a significant effect on an individual's health and quality of life, and result in substantial health costs wcj (estimated to be more than $70 billion per year).

As a member of the Bladder Health Alliance, MS Focus hopes to remove the stigma surrounding bladder health. "Many people are too embarrassed to talk about their bladder health symptoms so they go unreported or untreated – they don't realize these symptoms and conditions can be controlled or corrected through simple lifestyle changes, behavior modifications or diet and exercise," the President of the Urology Care Foundation said.

To help raise awareness and remove the stigma surrounding bladder health, arm yourself with knowledge. For more information on a how multiple sclerosis affects bladder health, please contact MS Focus: the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation at 888-673-6287 or 954-776-6805.

About MS Focus: the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation

The mission of MS Focus: the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation is to provide nationally accessible programs and support services to those persons affected by MS to help them maintain their health, safety, self-sufficiency, and personal well-being; and to heighten public awareness of multiple sclerosis in order to elicit financial support for MS Focus programs and services and promote understanding for those diagnosed with the illness. To learn more about the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation go to http://www.msfocus.org.

Contact
Kasey Minnis
Director of Communications
***@msfocus.org
