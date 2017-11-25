Duaxi Announces The Timeshare Alarm Clock

Technology company Duaxi (formerly Alexa Electronics) preps for upcoming crowdfunding campaign in support of their newest product, the Timeshare Alarm Clock

Scott Buss - Duaxi Founder

Contact

Bradley Public Relations & Marketing

***@bradleypublicity.com Bradley Public Relations & Marketing

End

-- A revolutionary new alarm clock has been revealed courtesy of the new Wisconsin based technology startup, Duaxi. Formerly known as Alexa Electronics, the company recently rebranded and have been working on new product concepts that will soon be unveiled to the public. Their latest product, the Timeshare Alarm Clock, is being lauded as the only available dual facing, two display alarm clock on the market. In early 2016, the alarm clock prototype was presented as a proof of concept to early excitement and overwhelming enthusiasm.The Timeshare Alarm Clock was brought to life by Duaxi founder and inventor Scott Buss, who saw a need for homeowners, college students and hotels to have an alarm clock that is visible from all areas of a room. The bluetooth compatible device also includes a swiveling dock that supports lightning (iPhone) and USB-C (Android) supported connectors, pivots to view the phone screen from multiple angles and boasts a high quality speaker for listening to music and making calls from your smartphone. Duaxi will be soon launching a Kickstarter campaign to raise production funds for the first round of Timeshare Alarm Clocks, and are planning multiple incentive tiers that will allow involvement on many levels.Duaxi unveils a bold new face to the future clock marketplace - Coming soon to Kickstarter!The Timeshare Alarm Clock by Duaxi wcj is a patented, two-sided display alarm clock that is attractive in any room, saves time and eliminates hassle. With a swiveling docking station for your smartphone, it can face nearly any direction, so that you can also video chat and listen to music via Bluetooth and view your phone almost anywhere within a room. With a pivoting charging port, you can instantly switch from an iPhone™ compatible lightning charging port, to an USB-C (Android) port that will dock and charge most newer version smart phones.Gone forever are the limited viewing areas and the inconveniences of traditional, single-display alarm clocks. The Timeshare Alarm Clock allows anyone in a bedroom or hotel environment to see the time from most angles. Standard alarm clocks simply don't measure up to the viewing capacity and charging ability of the Timeshare Alarm Clock.This revolutionary, patented technology also gives the hospitality industry the next level of amenities and guest comfort in helping take you one step closer to feeling as if they were in their own bedroom. Guests can dock their phone and do business, make calls, chat or listen to music all while seeing the time from any room angle. A huge time saver.Duaxi is proud to offer this patented technology and provide creative solutions for home and hospitality customers. The Timeshare Alarm Clock was created by developer and Duaxi founder, Scott Buss, who is a longtime entrepreneur and inventor. With today's busy lifestyles, "seconds do matter" says Buss. There's "no more need to turn the alarm clock towards another area of the room upon waking, when getting ready for the day or setting the alarm when going to bed".- Bob Bradley & Bradley Public Relations & MarketingPhone - 714.321.1471 Email - Bob@BradleyPublicity.com