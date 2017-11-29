 
Eve Technology Ships Color-Accurate 2-in-1 Tablet PC Calibrated by SpectraCal's CalMAN® Software

 
 
Eve ships color-accurate 2-in-1 tablet calibrated by CalMAN
Eve ships color-accurate 2-in-1 tablet calibrated by CalMAN
 
HELSINKI, Finland - Nov. 29, 2017 - PRLog -- Eve shipped one of the world's most advanced color-accurate 2-in-1 hybrid systems today, the Eve V.

Each Eve V is individually calibrated at the factory using CalMAN by SpectraCal®, the world's leading video calibration software, to ensure that the unit will represent accurate colors. Additionally, CalMAN's Client 3 application is shipped with each Eve V device in order to retain the quality calibration set at the factory.

"CalMAN is the same software used by the largest broadcasters, filmmakers, and post-production houses to ensure accuracy in reference monitors," said Eve CEO Konstantinos Karatsevidis.

"That is why we partnered with Portrait Displays, the world leader in color accuracy, to ensure that each Eve V is made as color-accurate as possible," Karatsevidis said.

Today's color software allows much more precision than at any time in the past. "Referencing delta E, the industry-standard measure of color error, CalMAN can correct each Eve V so that the human eye can see no color error," said Martin Fishman, co-CEO of Portrait Displays.

The Eve V's development was unique from the inception, not only crowd-funded but also crowd-directed. Prospective users collaborated to design the Eve V, determine its specifications, and sign off on its feature set, which includes Thunderbolt 3 and RGB-backlit keyboard. "We crowd-developed every single spec," said Karatsevidis.

"One thing that was very clear from the beginning was that our community cared passionately about seeing images truly," Karatsevidis said.

"We are highly impressed with the Eve crowd-directed model, and with the quality of the unit that resulted," said Fishman. "We're proud that they chose CalMAN to ensure the color accuracy of each unit. The results we see on the calibration report are phenomenal," Fishman said.

CalMAN wcj sets the white balance at many points of the gray scale, gamma, and the gamut.

The initial production run of Eve Vs sold out in world-record time, and Eve is now taking pre-orders for a flash sale on December 4.

More information about the Eve V can be found at http://www.eve-tech.com.

More information about CalMAN is available at http://calman.spectracal.com.

About Eve Technology

Eve-Tech is a consumer electronics company originally from Helsinki, Finland. Operating through a globally distributed team, Eve-Tech is the first technology company in the world that lets the crowd decide the features of its devices. The crowd-development takes place at http://eve.community, one of the fastest growing online technology communities. Interacting with and selling to end-users directly online, Eve-Tech delivers high-end products at decidedly lower prices than its competitors.

About Portrait Displays

Portrait Displays, Inc., since 1993, is a leading application software provider (ASP) for PC, smartphone, and tablet displays. The Portrait Displays team now includes SpectraCal, the world's leading provider of video display calibration software. The combined companies offer value-added, feature-rich solutions to both OEM display manufacturers and end users seeking improved accuracy and manageability of their displays.

Portrait Displays, an Intel Capital Portfolio company, is a private corporation with headquarters in Pleasanton, California, USA, with representatives in Europe, Taiwan, China, Japan, and Korea.

Contact
Martin Fishman
***@portrait.com
End
Page Updated Last on: Nov 29, 2017
