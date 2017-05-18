News By Tag
Samsung QLED TVs Become the World's 1st 'CalMAN ready' Series of TVs Providing AutoCal for HDR
QLED TV Includes CalMAN with AutoCal Software and Reduces Autocalibration Time from Hours to Mere Minutes with Just a Few Simple Clicks
Calibration is the process of gradually adjusting the color of a TV display. This process is especially important to designers, photographers and video professionals, who aim to match colors perfectly between input devices, such as monitors, and output devices, such as printers. Calibration provides users the ability to optimize their desired viewing experience based on their viewing environments.
In partnership with Portrait Displays, the world's leading provider of video display calibration software, Samsung QLED TVs are the world's first TVs that support autocalibration for high dynamic range (HDR) picture quality. Previously, autocalibration was only available for standard dynamic range (SDR) picture quality.
"We are thrilled to bring the CalMAN with AutoCal software into people's homes through our partnership with Portrait Displays," said HS Kim, President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. "Samsung QLED TV is the world's first complete TV product line that incorporates CalMAN's superior calibration and allows our consumers to have the tools at their disposal for a premium viewing experience."
Traditionally, the calibration process could take hours as the users had to manually tune TVs via a remote control using an on-screen menu. This process was both a tedious and sometimes inaccurate method of calibration. Today, QLED TVs with the CalMAN with AutoCal software automatically measure and adjust hundreds of settings in mere minutes with just a few simple clicks.
To use CalMAN with AutoCal software on a QLED TV, users simply need to obtain the AuloCal Calibration Kit and install the software onto their computer. Once downloaded, users can connect their computer to their QLED TV to begin the autocalibration process. The QLED TV will then share its menu settings with the software so that it can automatically adjust the TV's picture quality to the user's preferences.
"After working with the experts at Samsung, we are excited to officially have our CalMAN with AutoCal software enabled on all 2017 Samsung QLED TVs," said Martin Fishman, Portrait Displays' co-CEO. "Developed specifically for a variety of viewing environments, together with Samsung, we envision CalMAN with AutoCal leading the way in color volume optimization for TV displays."
Samsung QLED TV users can also measure the color volume of their TV using the CalMAN with AutoCal software. Color volume is the latest standard of picture quality that indicates how displays express color accurately, regardless of its brightness level. Samsung QLED TVs are the world's first and only lineup that can express 100 percent color volume.
For more details on Samsung QLED TV lineup, please visit http://www.samsung.com.
For addition information on CalMAN with AutoCal, please visit http://calman.spectracal.com/
About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.
Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, digital appliances, network systems, and memory, system LSI and LED solutions. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at http://news.samsung.com.
About Portrait Displays
Portrait Displays, Inc., since 1993, is a leading application software provider (ASP) for PC, smartphone, and tablet displays. The Portrait Displays team now includes SpectraCal, the world's leading provider of video display calibration software. The combined companies offer value-added, feature-rich solutions to both OEM display manufacturers and end users seeking improved accuracy and manageability of their displays.
Portrait Displays, an Intel Capital Portfolio company, is a private corporation with headquarters in Pleasanton, California, USA with representatives in Europe, Taiwan, China, Japan, and Korea.
