 
News By Tag
* Calibration
* Samsung
* QLED
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Electronics
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Seoul
  Seoul
  Korea, South
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
24232221201918

Samsung QLED TVs Become the World's 1st 'CalMAN ready' Series of TVs Providing AutoCal for HDR

QLED TV Includes CalMAN with AutoCal Software and Reduces Autocalibration Time from Hours to Mere Minutes with Just a Few Simple Clicks
 
 
AutoCal shortens calibration process
AutoCal shortens calibration process
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Calibration
* Samsung
* QLED

Industry:
* Electronics

Location:
* Seoul - Seoul - Korea, South

Subject:
* Products

SEOUL, South Korea - May 24, 2017 - PRLog -- Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. announced today the availability of Portrait Displays' new autocalibration software, CalMAN with AutoCal, on its 2017 QLED TVs. This software is used by professional video calibrators within the display industry, and most end users in the broadcast, production and post-production industries.

Calibration is the process of gradually adjusting the color of a TV display. This process is especially important to designers, photographers and video professionals, who aim to match colors perfectly between input devices, such as monitors, and output devices, such as printers. Calibration provides users the ability to optimize their desired viewing experience based on their viewing environments.

In partnership with Portrait Displays, the world's leading provider of video display calibration software, Samsung QLED TVs are the world's first TVs that support autocalibration for high dynamic range (HDR) picture quality. Previously, autocalibration was only available for standard dynamic range (SDR) picture quality.

"We are thrilled to bring the CalMAN with AutoCal software into people's homes through our partnership with Portrait Displays," said HS Kim, President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. "Samsung QLED TV is the world's first complete TV product line that incorporates CalMAN's superior calibration and allows our consumers to have the tools at their disposal for a premium viewing experience."

Traditionally, the calibration process could take hours as the users had to manually tune TVs via a remote control using an on-screen menu. This process was both a tedious and sometimes inaccurate method of calibration. Today, QLED TVs with the CalMAN with AutoCal software automatically measure and adjust hundreds of settings in mere minutes with just a few simple clicks.

To use CalMAN with AutoCal software on a QLED TV, users simply need to  obtain the AuloCal Calibration Kit and install the software onto their computer. Once downloaded, users can connect their computer to their QLED TV to begin the autocalibration process. The QLED TV will then share its menu settings with the software so that it can automatically adjust the TV's picture quality to the user's preferences.

"After working with the experts at Samsung, we are excited to officially have our CalMAN with AutoCal software enabled on all 2017 Samsung QLED TVs," said Martin Fishman, Portrait Displays' co-CEO. "Developed specifically for a variety of viewing environments, together with Samsung, we envision CalMAN with AutoCal leading the way in color volume optimization for TV displays."

Samsung QLED TV users can also measure the color volume of their TV using the CalMAN with AutoCal software. Color volume is the latest standard of picture quality that indicates how displays express color accurately, regardless of its brightness level. Samsung QLED TVs are the world's first and only lineup that can express 100 percent color volume.

For more details on Samsung QLED TV lineup, please visit http://www.samsung.com.

For addition information on CalMAN with AutoCal, please visit http://calman.spectracal.com/autocal.html

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, digital appliances, network systems, and memory, system LSI and LED solutions. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at http://news.samsung.com.

About Portrait Displays

Portrait Displays, Inc., since 1993, is a leading application software provider (ASP) for PC, smartphone, and tablet displays. The Portrait Displays team now includes SpectraCal, the world's leading provider of video display calibration software.  The combined companies offer value-added, feature-rich solutions to both OEM display manufacturers and end users seeking improved accuracy and manageability of their displays.

Portrait Displays, an Intel Capital Portfolio company, is a private corporation with headquarters in Pleasanton, California, USA with representatives in Europe, Taiwan, China, Japan, and Korea.

Contact
Martin Fishman
***@portrait.com
End
Source:Samsung Electronics Co.
Email:***@portrait.com
Posted By:***@portrait.com Email Verified
Tags:Calibration, Samsung, QLED
Industry:Electronics
Location:Seoul - Seoul - Korea, South
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Portrait Displays News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 24, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share