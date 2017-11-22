 
November 2017





Writing Your Life Announces Cyber Monday 2017 Special on Five Year Journal

Writing Your Life, an organization devoted to personal and family history writing is announcing a Cyber Monday Deal on their Fiver Year Journal.
 
 
ORLANDO, Fla. - Nov. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Originated by Patricia Charpentier, Writing Your Life assists people in writing their life stories. Through ghostwriting memoirs, co-authoring, editing, and instructing Writing Your Life co-creates printed legacies for generations to come.

The Five-Year Journal is a one of a kind gift for the holidays that lasts a lifetime. Record the day's events, thoughts, feelings in a sturdy, hardback bound journal. The top of each page displays the month and day. One ruled page for each day of the year and six quarter-inch lines dedicated to each of the five years. The journal may be used as a diary, a gratitude journal, a place to record the first five years of a new child or grandchild's life, a new marriage or career, a way to record goals and actions taken.

Writing Your Life is a business dedicated to personal and family history writing, offers ongoing workshops and courses, including curricula that use videos, group, and one-on-one coaching. Through writing chronicles on behalf of others, editing and instruction, Writing Your Life have assisted hundreds of individuals in creating a written wcj legacy for their family and generations to come.

When asked what's unique about the Writing Your Life Five Year Journal, Ms. Charpentier said: "Use of the journal is limited only by imagination; people have used the journal to record their weight loss journey and motherhood experiences." She further stated, "It's the perfect way to unwind at the end of the day, and it only takes five minutes."

About Writing Your Life

Writing Your Life assists people with personal and family history writing through editing, coaching, ghostwriting, and publishing. Writing Your Life also offers one of a kind ongoing workshops and classes, including programs that use videos. For more details visit https://writingyourlife.org/shop/five-year-journal.


Media Contact:

Christine Smith

www.smurkmedia.com

561.306.6394

c.smith@smurkmedia.com

Christine Smith
***@smurkmedia.com
End
Source:Writing Your Life
Email:***@smurkmedia.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
