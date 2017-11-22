News By Tag
Writing Your Life Announces Cyber Monday 2017 Special on Five Year Journal
Writing Your Life, an organization devoted to personal and family history writing is announcing a Cyber Monday Deal on their Fiver Year Journal.
The Five-Year Journal is a one of a kind gift for the holidays that lasts a lifetime. Record the day's events, thoughts, feelings in a sturdy, hardback bound journal. The top of each page displays the month and day. One ruled page for each day of the year and six quarter-inch lines dedicated to each of the five years. The journal may be used as a diary, a gratitude journal, a place to record the first five years of a new child or grandchild's life, a new marriage or career, a way to record goals and actions taken.
Writing Your Life is a business dedicated to personal and family history writing, offers ongoing workshops and courses, including curricula that use videos, group, and one-on-one coaching. Through writing chronicles on behalf of others, editing and instruction, Writing Your Life have assisted hundreds of individuals in creating a written wcj legacy for their family and generations to come.
When asked what's unique about the Writing Your Life Five Year Journal, Ms. Charpentier said: "Use of the journal is limited only by imagination;
About Writing Your Life
Writing Your Life assists people with personal and family history writing through editing, coaching, ghostwriting, and publishing. Writing Your Life also offers one of a kind ongoing workshops and classes, including programs that use videos. For more details visit https://writingyourlife.org/
Media Contact:
Christine Smith
www.smurkmedia.com
561.306.6394
c.smith@smurkmedia.com
Contact
Christine Smith
***@smurkmedia.com
