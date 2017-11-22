 
News By Tag
* Mba Entrance Exam
* Icfai Business School
* Business School
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Hyderabad
  Andhra Pradesh
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





November 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
28272625242322

ICFAI Business School Provides Action Learning in all 9 Campuses

Action learning is a learning methodology which enable student to understand the real world corporate problem while learning.
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Mba Entrance Exam
Icfai Business School
Business School

Industry:
Education

Location:
Hyderabad - Andhra Pradesh - India

HYDERABAD, India - Nov. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- Action learning is a learning methodology which enable student to understand the real world corporate problem while learning. This learning methodology implemented by ICFAI Business School in it pedagogy is giving excellent result in term of understanding the corporate problem and solving it. There are various corporate issues every manager experienced from professional to personal level. ICFAI Business School (http://general.ibsindia.org/landingpage6/index.asp?utm_source=press_release) has a specific CASE Study department for developing the CASES for understanding and solving the corporate problems. Their CASES are renowned and used in various reputed business school around the world and these CASES are the integral part of action learning.

Students develop a better understanding of subject when they are analyzing the complexity of corporate problem in context of real world. Theoretical learning only explains the things but study have shown that CASE Based learning methodology helps students in understanding the solutions, so when students enters in corporate world mentally they are prepared.

ICFAI Business School representative stated, "Case teaching methodology occupies a prominent role at IBS teaching. The Case Method assists students in identifying typical problems in specific functional areas of management. It is expected that students will study cases, comprehend the business situation, analyze the problems and come up with alternatives/solutions and then discuss the case in class. A good case is a very powerful instrument in evaluating a student as it puts the student into the shoes of the real-world managers who must face the challenge of decision-making."

CASE based learning methodology of ICFAI Business School help students to learn and understand the business situation in specific functional area and enable them to overcome the situation, hence preparing them to be industry ready while wcj learning.

About ICFAI Business School:

ICFAI Business School (IBS) is a constituent of ICFAI group and was incepted in 1995. Since then it has been providing quality business and management programs and is one of the pioneer B -School in India. ICFAI Business School provides globally accepted programs and 100% case based learning. In Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Gurgaon, Kolkata, Mumbai and Pune campuses, they provide PGPM program and at Dehradun, Hyderabad and Jaipur they provide MBA programs.

For more information about ICFAI Business School please visit http://ibsindia.org/

ICFAI Business School App downloads links:

Android - https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.app.ibsbusinessschool

I phone - https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/ibs-business-school/id1156004960?ls=1&mt=8

Contact Us

IBS Admissions Office

# 65 Nagarjuna Hills, Punjagutta,

Hyderabad – 500082, Telangana

Contact: 040-23440963

SMS IBSAT2017 to 56363

Toll Free: 1-800-425-55 66 77

(Mon - Fri 9.30 am - 5.30 pm)

E-mail: ibsat@ibsindia.org
End
Source:
Email:***@ibsindia.org Email Verified
Tags:Mba Entrance Exam, Icfai Business School, Business School
Industry:Education
Location:Hyderabad - Andhra Pradesh - India
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
ICFAI Business School PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Nov 27, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share