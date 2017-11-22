News By Tag
ICFAI Business School Provides Action Learning in all 9 Campuses
Action learning is a learning methodology which enable student to understand the real world corporate problem while learning.
Students develop a better understanding of subject when they are analyzing the complexity of corporate problem in context of real world. Theoretical learning only explains the things but study have shown that CASE Based learning methodology helps students in understanding the solutions, so when students enters in corporate world mentally they are prepared.
ICFAI Business School representative stated, "Case teaching methodology occupies a prominent role at IBS teaching. The Case Method assists students in identifying typical problems in specific functional areas of management. It is expected that students will study cases, comprehend the business situation, analyze the problems and come up with alternatives/
CASE based learning methodology of ICFAI Business School help students to learn and understand the business situation in specific functional area and enable them to overcome the situation, hence preparing them to be industry ready while wcj learning.
About ICFAI Business School:
ICFAI Business School (IBS) is a constituent of ICFAI group and was incepted in 1995. Since then it has been providing quality business and management programs and is one of the pioneer B -School in India. ICFAI Business School provides globally accepted programs and 100% case based learning. In Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Gurgaon, Kolkata, Mumbai and Pune campuses, they provide PGPM program and at Dehradun, Hyderabad and Jaipur they provide MBA programs.
For more information about ICFAI Business School please visit http://ibsindia.org/
ICFAI Business School App downloads links:
Android - https://play.google.com/
I phone - https://itunes.apple.com/
Contact Us
IBS Admissions Office
# 65 Nagarjuna Hills, Punjagutta,
Hyderabad – 500082, Telangana
Contact: 040-23440963
SMS IBSAT2017 to 56363
Toll Free: 1-800-425-55 66 77
(Mon - Fri 9.30 am - 5.30 pm)
E-mail: ibsat@ibsindia.org
