ICFAI Business School Provides Action Learning in all 9 Campuses

Action learning is a learning methodology which enable student to understand the real world corporate problem while learning.

Action learning is a learning methodology which enable student to understand the real world corporate problem while learning. This learning methodology implemented by ICFAI Business School in it pedagogy is giving excellent result in term of understanding the corporate problem and solving it. There are various corporate issues every manager experienced from professional to personal level. ICFAI Business School has a specific CASE Study department for developing the CASES for understanding and solving the corporate problems. Their CASES are renowned and used in various reputed business school around the world and these CASES are the integral part of action learning.Students develop a better understanding of subject when they are analyzing the complexity of corporate problem in context of real world. Theoretical learning only explains the things but study have shown that CASE Based learning methodology helps students in understanding the solutions, so when students enters in corporate world mentally they are prepared.ICFAI Business School representative stated, "Case teaching methodology occupies a prominent role at IBS teaching. The Case Method assists students in identifying typical problems in specific functional areas of management. It is expected that students will study cases, comprehend the business situation, analyze the problems and come up with alternatives/solutions and then discuss the case in class. A good case is a very powerful instrument in evaluating a student as it puts the student into the shoes of the real-world managers who must face the challenge of decision-making."CASE based learning methodology of ICFAI Business School help students to learn and understand the business situation in specific functional area and enable them to overcome the situation, hence preparing them to be industry ready while wcj learning.ICFAI Business School (IBS) is a constituent of ICFAI group and was incepted in 1995. Since then it has been providing quality business and management programs and is one of the pioneer B -School in India. ICFAI Business School provides globally accepted programs and 100% case based learning. In Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Gurgaon, Kolkata, Mumbai and Pune campuses, they provide PGPM program and at Dehradun, Hyderabad and Jaipur they provide MBA programs.