November 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
27262524232221


Media Veteran Jack Lott Joins DIX Financial LLC as Director of Communication

DIX Financial LLC has selected Jack Lott as the new Corporate Director of Communications.
 
 
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Nov. 26, 2017 - PRLog -- Mr. Lott's media career began as a radio broadcaster in Cape Canaveral, Florida in 1968 and was a member of the Armed Forces Radio and Television Service (AFRTS) for the U.S. Air Force and served in Southeast Asia, Spain, Greece, and Greenland.

He spent nearly a decade on the academic staff at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado. He also served as the Director of Academic Television Production, and the Deputy Director of Visual Information Technology under the Academy's Dean of the Faculty before retiring from the U.S. Air Force in 1990.

Mr. Lott became the Program Director of the Business Radio Network in 1990 and was named the network's Senior Vice President of Operations and Programming in 1995. In 2000, he was chosen as the Director of Programming and Operations for the MoneyWatch Radio Network, and developed and hosted national financial radio programming that was syndicated on broadcast stations from coast-to-coast on the Business Talk Radio Network.

In 2003, he was selected as the Director of Communications for PremiereTrade™ LLC and, responsible for the internal and external creative marketing functions, audio/visual production, as well as the development of innovative media strategies. He wrote all cover and feature articles for the company's nationally distributed Active Investor Magazine, and was the co-host of a daily, national financial radio program on the James Dicks Financial Network.

Most recently, Mr. Lott was a Communications Specialist for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Customs and Border Protection, in Washington, DC. He gathered information and prepared reports for the Commissioner and served as a liaison with the offices of Congress, and other executive departments.

"It was an easy decision to add Jack to the team.  As soon as he was available, I knew he was the right fit.  I am personally excited to have someone with Jack's background and qualifications wcj leading our communications effort," said CEO and Founder James Dicks.

Mr. Lott holds an undergraduate degree in Public Information and was awarded the prestigious Department of Defense Thomas Jefferson Award for broadcast excellence, the Quiet Leader Award from DHS, and is the recipient of numerous military decorations.

DIX Financial Group, is a growing network of financial and real-estate centric companies. Built on a lifetime of family values and experience, founded in 1985 by the Dicks Family, financial strategist and developer James Dicks as seen on CBS, NBC, ABC, CNBC and recently featured in the USA Today, Newsweek, Forbes and the Wall Street Journal is raising capital with a team and an extensive network of investors who are looking for select Florida real estate assets.

