Industry News





Trumpeter Al Chez Visits the GingerNewYork TV Show in Manhattan

Founder & Band Leader of The Brothers of Funk Big Band - AL CHEZ - Drops by the GNY TV Show. Siblings Mike & Ginger Broderick Welcome Mr. Chez to the Stage at MNN TV Studios. Friday, December 1, 2017. Spectrum Cable Ch. 34 & 1995, 2pm.
 
 
AL CHEZ - Trumpeter Extraordinaire
AL CHEZ - Trumpeter Extraordinaire
 
NEW YORK - Nov. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- GingerNewYork's TV show featuring Trumpeter Al Chez will re-air December 1, 2017 at 2:00pm available exclusively on Manhattan Neighborhood Network (MNN) Channels: 34 and HD 1995 (Spectrum) 82 (RCN) 33 (FIOS). The GingerNewYork/Al Chez segment was originally taped on Friday, October 20, 2017 at Manhattan Neighborhood Network TV Studios located at 537 W. 59th Street, New York, New York.

Al Chez: Well-known for playing over 25 years on Late Night and The Late Show with David Letterman, appearing on both NBC & CBS. Al Chez is the second longest network TV trumpet player second only to Doc Severenson with over 2800 shows.

Al Chez toured with Tower of Power, Bon Jovi, Robert Cray, Young Rascals, Rolling Stones, David Bowie, Maynard Ferguson, Eric Clapton, Dave Edmunds Band, Ben E King, Sam & Dave to name a few. His performances include two presidential inagurations, world tours, over 25 Rock n'Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremonies. Special concerts include the Concert for NY,  Concert of The Century, John Lennon's 50th Birthday, Closing ceremonies of the Summer Olympics as well as multiple concerts at the White House, offering his extrodinary skills for fundraiser events.

Al Chez formed his own band back in 2008, called the Brothers of Funk Big Band, and continues touring with them as well as giving back with band clinics and drum corps.

Al Chez recently released his first CD, "Chapter One: Reinvented" featuring his own take on many classic Rock and Standards as well as his first original song release: "For Your Love".

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QkfQsmEN6e4&feature=y...



Upcoming Performance:
The Stanhope House - Main Stage
45 Main Street
Stanhope, NJ  07874
Saturday November 25, 2017
Doors 6:00pm
https://www.ticketfly.com/event/1550794-al-chez-brothers-...

For More Information:
Official Website: http://www.alchez.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/alchezandthebrothersoffunk
Twitter: https://twitter.com/alanchez1

GingerNewYork found on Manhattan Neighborhood Network (MNN) since launching in November, 2010, has wcj been showcasing the "Kool Kats…Gotham Nights" greats of music and culture of New York and beyond. What defines GingerNewYork is its host Ginger Broderick's unique insight, connection to and pulse on the music and culture of Gotham making GingerNewYork one of the most sought after programs to appear on.

GingerNewYork can be seen in Manhattan on Time Warner Cable Channel 34 and HD Channel 1995, Fios Channel 33, and RCN Channel 82, every Friday afternoon at 2pm EST.  It can also be seen live streaming on the Manhattan Neighborhood Network's website, www.mnn.org, Channels 1 and 5.

Show Contact Information:
GingerNewYork 'Kool Kats...Gotham Nights'
Email: gingernewyorktv@gmail.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pages/GingerNewYork-TV-Show/143257839058652

Photo of Ms. Broderick Courtesy of Rasheem Morris
