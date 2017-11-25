Trumpeter Al Chez Visits the GingerNewYork TV Show in Manhattan

Founder & Band Leader of The Brothers of Funk Big Band - AL CHEZ - Drops by the GNY TV Show. Siblings Mike & Ginger Broderick Welcome Mr. Chez to the Stage at MNN TV Studios. Friday, December 1, 2017. Spectrum Cable Ch. 34 & 1995, 2pm.

AL CHEZ - Trumpeter Extraordinaire

Well-known for playing over 25 years on Late Night and The Late Show with David Letterman, appearing on both NBC & CBS. Al Chez is the second longest network TV trumpet player second only to Doc Severenson with over 2800 shows.Al Chez toured with Tower of Power, Bon Jovi, Robert Cray, Young Rascals, Rolling Stones, David Bowie, Maynard Ferguson, Eric Clapton, Dave Edmunds Band, Ben E King, Sam & Dave to name a few. His performances include two presidential inagurations, world tours, over 25 Rock n'Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremonies. Special concerts include the Concert for NY, Concert of The Century, John Lennon's 50th Birthday, Closing ceremonies of the Summer Olympics as well as multiple concerts at the White House, offering his extrodinary skills for fundraiser events.Al Chez formed his own band back in 2008, called the Brothers of Funk Big Band, and continues touring with them as well as giving back with band clinics and drum corps.Al Chez recently released his first CD, "Chapter One: Reinvented" featuring his own take on many classic Rock and Standards as well as his first original song release: "For Your Love".